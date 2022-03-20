Faris right man for the job

IF the Prime Minister is the head of central government, who then is the head of local government? When one considers both positions in such a context the answer to the question of the importance of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and its line minister, in my humble view, seems very obvious indeed. The fact is, central and local government are like conjoined twins, one more senior to the other in the sense of the one which was born first. So, too, is the relationship between the Prime Minister as head of the National Security Council and the line Minister in the Ministry of National Security, as well as the relationship as it relates to the Prime Minister and the Attorney General both offices constituting the Cabinet, in the first instance, before other appointees are sworn in.
However, in all instances, it would be considered a breach of protocol to jump over the head of the line minister and go directly to the Prime Minister on matters of national interest and concern. This observation is in no way intended to downplay the stature of any Prime Minister for that matter, but merely to bring about some sort of semblance to such an important ministry as the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development which, incidentally, is the centre of governmental action as it is closer to the people, encompasses all aspects of community and national life and is indeed the cornerstone of our participatory democracy.
Moreover, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development coordinates the work of the 14 municipalities in Trinidad under its umbrella, inclusive of the two cities, three boroughs and nine regional corporations with the City of Port of Spain, the capital of T&T, recognised as the seat of central government. Therefore, it is a great national responsibility and single honour to be appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development by the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on the advice of the Prime Minister. In exercising his due prerogative to reshuffle his Cabinet, his decision has now enabled Faris Al-Rawi, Member for San Fernando West, and immediate past attorney general to be the new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.
His legal expertise would surely serve him in good stead to push the local government reform agenda forward to its final conclusion before new local government election due in December 2022. Therefore, the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, must be commended in placing his utmost trust and confidence in the former attorney general to be the new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, particularly at this point in time. I can only imagine that a major plank and expectation arising from the Prime Minister’s decision would be for him to deliver on a local government reform mandate, since the much-needed reform has been left in abeyance for quite a while.
I also wish to congratulate Al-Rawi, whom I had the pleasure of being associated and working with when he was an alderman on the Port of Spain City Corporation during the period I was the councillor for the electoral district of St James East and Deputy Mayor of Port of Spain. He is indeed a people’s person and participated in all activities of the Council, making himself available at all times and on all occasions. Notably, he was an active participant in local government reform seminars and workshops, as well as accompanying public consultations, thus giving him first-hand knowledge and experience on the shortfalls in the present system under the Municipal Corporations Act #21 of 1990 which places him in a much better position to carry out and deliver on his new mandate. I wish him all success and God’s continued blessings, guidance and protection in utilising his new office in his endeavour to make a big difference in the lives of all of our citizens.
Rishi Lakhan