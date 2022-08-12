Farley, don’t bite off more than you can chew

Is Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine living a fairy tale life?

Within recent times, the chief has been commenting and taking actions as if Tobago is not still a part of the twin-island republic. He seems to have forgotten the bulk of his finances come from Trinidad, and now operates as an emperor on the island.

His recent foray into setting up a ferry service between Tobago and Grenada, without any regard to the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, is indeed a frightening excursion.

Perhaps equally worrisome is paying for and seeking the expertise of Grenada in assisting his carnival, oblivious to the fact that Trinidad is the home of Carnival and pan in the Caribbean. He must also recognise and appreciate that most tourists to Tobago come from Trinidad. He must be careful that he does not alienate his neighbours.

His remarks on Caribbean Airlines and the airbridge do not really deserve comment, as he clearly does not understand an airline does not operate as a taxi service, waiting for passengers.

The chief secretary should indeed access the app Grammarly to assist in grammar, spelling, punctuation and sentence construction instead of trying to justify consultancy fees for his budget documents.

Someone needs to pull him aside and tell him to cool it before he bites off more than he can chew.

Rabindra Moonan

San Fernando

