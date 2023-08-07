Based on reports in the media, the THA Chief Secretary is once again at loggerheads with the TTPS and the Licensing Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport regarding the tactics employed/presence in Tobago without prior notification of the THA, by these two law enforcement agencies of the State.
It would be absurd for these agencies to give prior notification to any official of the THA before embarking on their road traffic exercises. Indeed, no politician, in either Trinidad or Tobago ought to be made aware, in advance, of such day-to-day tactics of these agencies.
These tactics must be a closely guarded secret where, for security reasons, even some of the officers on the exercise may not be informed, in advance, of some aspects of the particular assignment.
In law enforcement activities, the element of surprise is an important tool utilised in the apprehension of law-breakers. Moreover, in many instances, such road traffic exercises are not simply to catch errant motorists who have defective vehicles and/or do not possess valid driver’s permits, inspection certificates or insurance certificates, but also to catch perpetrators of very serious crimes based on information obtained from informants and/or otherwise.
I am perplexed as to why Mr Augustine does not understand that it would be highly inappropriate for any member of the THA to have advance notice of such law enforcement activities. It ought to be very obvious to any incumbent chief secretary that such advance notice amounts to political interference and, moreover, can cast suspicion on any member of the THA who was in possession of such advance notice if, for instance, it emerges that a suspect was tipped-off.
Both the TTPS and the Licensing Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport ought to be congratulated for not succumbing to threat and other intimidatory tactics in their quest to guard their independence.
Those of us who are parents/guardians know from hard experience that often enough the young children in our care think we are cramping their style when, in fact, we are seeking to protect them from harm. Yielding to such recklessness is not an option.