THIS is an open letter to Gary Griffith, Commissioner of Police.

Sir, I write on behalf of farmers who belong to the Aranjuez United Farmers Association.

With the draconian lockdown carded for this weekend, my farmers attempted to get a pass to allow them to be at their fields during reasonable hours.

At 11.20 a.m. on Thursday, a call was placed to a Police Service number, which I am told is the Command Centre — 612-3876. “WPC Mumble Mumble” answered the phone.

The request was made for a pass, with the explanation that our fields cannot be left unattended, especially as flooding of crops is now a regular occurrence in the Aranjuez area and heavy showers can be expected this weekend, seeing that we are in the rainy season.

At least farmers will be able to pump out the water to mitigate flooding and prevent the thousands in losses that can be expected.

To put it mildly, the officer was most unhelpful.

I bring this to your attention because losing crops today means that the country could starve tomorrow!

I write knowing that you are a reasonable man and you will quickly realise that not every answer requires a cannon to kill a fly.

If at this point in our nation’s crisis farmers are not considered essential and food crops not considered necessary and crucial in surviving the Covid-19 pandemic then I recommend throwing in the towel.

The fate of this week’s crops will determine whether we have goods to take to market next week.

May I also soberly point out that fresh produce does not grow on the shelves of your favourite supermarket.

Farmers work almost 18 hours a day. Reducing that to five hours a day, as happened with the last draconian lockdown, means losses in the fields.

With the already high prices of vegetables and the most vulnerable in the population unemployed, this is a dangerous mix.

One gets the impression that police officers are pre-programmed to deny callers even a reasonable hearing and a pass.

We are not requesting passes to show off, drive up and down the country or make a lime or pass the bottle!

Our request is not unreasonable or without merit. In the meantime, the ball, sir is in your court or field. Play it well!

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj

President, Aranjuez United Farmers Association

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Labour’s pandemic pains

Labour’s pandemic pains

Today’s Labour Day is the second to be observed under conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, imposition of a 19-hour curfew as part of the current state of emergency makes for even greater stringency against public activity.

Raising the bar

Raising the bar

When she was a wee thing, my daughter loved stories. She had favourites and wanted to hear them over and over. There would be phases; the same one from the night before and the night before, before eventually moving on to another. By the time she was about five, she could read, but wouldn’t, preferring to be read to. It could get tedious.

Do more for Venezuelans and their hosts

Do more for Venezuelans and their hosts

Can you imagine walking more than 1,000 kilometres with your children and one suitcase of belongings? That is the marathon journey many Venezuelan refugees and migrants have made as they flee the crisis afflicting their country to reach a haven in other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mask-less in Tunapuna market

I went to the Tunapuna market on Thursday and was horrified by the number of vendors who either had on no masks or were wearing them below their chins. I counted at least eight.

It seems that they have not learnt from the Covid-related death of one of their own.

Mr Minister, have a heart

The Opposition is begging the Gov­ernment and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to be more compassionate and stop the disconnection of water to delinquent customers during these hard Covid-19 times.