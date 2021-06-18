THIS is an open letter to Gary Griffith, Commissioner of Police.
Sir, I write on behalf of farmers who belong to the Aranjuez United Farmers Association.
With the draconian lockdown carded for this weekend, my farmers attempted to get a pass to allow them to be at their fields during reasonable hours.
At 11.20 a.m. on Thursday, a call was placed to a Police Service number, which I am told is the Command Centre — 612-3876. “WPC Mumble Mumble” answered the phone.
The request was made for a pass, with the explanation that our fields cannot be left unattended, especially as flooding of crops is now a regular occurrence in the Aranjuez area and heavy showers can be expected this weekend, seeing that we are in the rainy season.
At least farmers will be able to pump out the water to mitigate flooding and prevent the thousands in losses that can be expected.
To put it mildly, the officer was most unhelpful.
I bring this to your attention because losing crops today means that the country could starve tomorrow!
I write knowing that you are a reasonable man and you will quickly realise that not every answer requires a cannon to kill a fly.
If at this point in our nation’s crisis farmers are not considered essential and food crops not considered necessary and crucial in surviving the Covid-19 pandemic then I recommend throwing in the towel.
The fate of this week’s crops will determine whether we have goods to take to market next week.
May I also soberly point out that fresh produce does not grow on the shelves of your favourite supermarket.
Farmers work almost 18 hours a day. Reducing that to five hours a day, as happened with the last draconian lockdown, means losses in the fields.
With the already high prices of vegetables and the most vulnerable in the population unemployed, this is a dangerous mix.
One gets the impression that police officers are pre-programmed to deny callers even a reasonable hearing and a pass.
We are not requesting passes to show off, drive up and down the country or make a lime or pass the bottle!
Our request is not unreasonable or without merit. In the meantime, the ball, sir is in your court or field. Play it well!
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
President, Aranjuez United Farmers Association