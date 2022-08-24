In 1974, Shadow capsized all competition with the compelling bassline of “Bassman”. While Maestro increased the pace with “Tempo” (1975), Valentino, in “This Place Nice” (1975), would be returning to the slower, more mournful mode of the minor to reflect on a society losing its soul.
The search for “soul”, sweetness in the rhythm and a unity in the nation, that ever eludes politics, would, however, be the revolutionary contribution of Lord Shorty/Ras Shorty I. His “Endless Vibrations” (1974) effectively launched the music he called “Sokah” and we all know and love as Soca.
This creation was no musical happenstance, but a studied response to the challenge to breathe new life into calypso for the younger generation and to do so, not by attaching calypso to some popular foreign music, but by creating something new out of Trinidad’s own musical rhythms.
In an interview with GBTV in 1995, Ras Shorty I placed the birth of Soca on the record:
“The purpose of Soca in the ’70s—as a matter of fact, it was anywhere around 1969 to 1970—the purpose was to bring the East Indian and the Africans in Trinidad together. So there was a combination of the two main rhythmic structures in Trinidad to create a sound that would be totally Trinidadian. Let us call it a ‘dougla rhythm’, so to speak.”
He went on to debunk the idea that Soca was a mixture of American soul music and calypso:
“It is not soul as ‘American soul’, but the soul of Trinidad, the soul of calypso, the inner man, the depth, the beauty of Trinidad that has come out in the music, not American soul and calypso. That’s a total misunderstanding, wrong definition and everything.”
Out of that urge to unite the country through its music came Ras Shorty I’s controversial “Indrani”.
“It all started with ‘Indrani’ in 1971. What happened in 1971 when I did ‘Indrani’—I recorded it in 1972 for 1973—I tried to combine the East Indian rhythm and the African rhythm together. I didn’t have a name, but I knew I had something. The following year I did my first album called The Love Man and I did all the songs on the album, ten songs on the album, with the dholak and everybody start to condemn me. ‘Oh, I’m trying to play Indian, I trying to mix the Indian music with the calypso and it can’t work and dadadadada…’ So the album failed… in sales.”
The next year, 1974, he went back into the studio and came out with the hit album, Endless Vibrations.
“I took the rhythmic structure from the dholak and put in on the drum-set so then nobody could say I’m doing Indian music. So I just take the accent and put it on the drum-set, and then I get a name and I say S-o-k-a-h. The ‘k-a-h’ represents the East Indian influence.”
The spelling change from Sokah to Soca is attributed to journalist Ivor Ferreira who published a story using the latter spelling. Ras Shorty I had no problem with that. “For me, it was a matter of rhythmic structure and not just a spelling, as long as it conveyed Soca, the soul of calypso—not soul and calypso.”
Very quickly Soca achieved one of its creator’s goals by bringing the younger generation back to their own music, although the direction it took with its “jump and wave” lyrics wasn’t quite what he had expected. Nonetheless, the Father of Soca stayed the course and continued to experiment with the music.
In 2000, at the age of 59, Ras Shorty I passed away, leaving with us the gift of Soca’s endless vibrations.