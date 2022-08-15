Father of the flag

One month before his passing on May 6, 2001 the artist Carlisle Chang relived with relish the heady three weeks leading up to the moment of Independence on August 31, 1962. So caught up was he in the euphoria of Independence, he recalled in an interview with TV6, that he had volunteered his services to eight different planning committees. The one that consumed him, however, was the Design Committee which he chaired and to which was entrusted the all-important assignment of designing the new nation’s flag and Coat of Arms with a demanding deadline of three weeks. Several leading artists of the day were among the committee’s seven members but when most of them became unavailable it fell to Chang to do the job.
It was an intense period during which the artist spent long nights reading through the “thousands” of letters from the public which had been invited to contribute ideas to the effort. Suggestions were made for decorated flags and multi-coloured flags along with thousands of ideas for what should be the Coat of Arms.
Eventually, Chang got down to work, doing designs at night and submitting them on mornings to the Ministry of Home Affairs whose officials would eventually fly to London where the final designs had to be vetted and approved by Herald’s College. Chang disclosed that the Coat of Arms contains one key input from then premier, Dr Eric Williams, first prime minister of independent Trinidad and Tobago. “He wanted Tobago on the top of it, and that’s what he got. The palm tree on the top is Tobago.”
For the flag, Chang opted for blocks of red, white and black with very precise dimensions. In an interview with Banyan he explained that he was “determined that a child should be able to draw it with a ruler.”
Later, following the Independence celebrations, an exhausted Chang who had given his talent and time completely free to the national cause realised he “didn’t have a cent” and ended up spending a few demanding weeks busily painting Christmas cards to earn some cash. As he relived his Independence story, the thrill of having invested himself and his talent in the historic mission was undimmed:
“That’s what we had worked for; that’s what we were looking forward to… We were all really so proud. It was important to be a part of it.”