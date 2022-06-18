Never there for me, you could not be
For you were drunk, lost in misery
And when you left, I felt not much
Just thankfulness that your pain had stopped.
They mocked, they scorned, flinging their spit
After your sharp fall, light head, descent into that pit
Never more, stable or the same,
You could not be much for us again.
I did not know, Pa, but you were here
Hardly seen, but always near
And now I look back, and now I see
You were always holding, shielding, guiding me.
For in your sadness, you gave me consciousness
In your drunkenness, sobriety
In your dementia, sanity
And in your weakness, you gave me strength.
I thank you, Pa, for moulding me
For always being, although I could not see
So these tears, not of agony nor of shame
But of pride, for lifting your name.
Now I look at the mirror, and what is there
Your face? Is that your voice I hear?
A smile? Telling me take care?
Yes, Pa, I know you will be forever here.
Chris Baball