Never there for me, you could not be

For you were drunk, lost in misery

And when you left, I felt not much

Just thankfulness that your pain had stopped.

They mocked, they scorned, flinging their spit

After your sharp fall, light head, descent into that pit

Never more, stable or the same,

You could not be much for us again.

I did not know, Pa, but you were here

Hardly seen, but always near

And now I look back, and now I see

You were always holding, shielding, guiding me.

For in your sadness, you gave me consciousness

In your drunkenness, sobriety

In your dementia, sanity

And in your weakness, you gave me strength.

I thank you, Pa, for moulding me

For always being, although I could not see

So these tears, not of agony nor of shame

But of pride, for lifting your name.

Now I look at the mirror, and what is there

Your face? Is that your voice I hear?

A smile? Telling me take care?

Yes, Pa, I know you will be forever here.

Chris Baball

