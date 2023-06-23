Fathers, take your responsibilities seriously

“Happy Father’s Day, Happy Father’s Day, Happy Father’s Day,” my children greeted me as I sat to join them and my wife for breakfast. And I immediately remembered my own father, of whom I am very proud.

He worked as a field policeman at Trinidad Petroleum Development Company Ltd (TPD) in Santa Flora/Palo Seco. I remember him leaving home at 6 p.m. to begin his shift from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. I admired him as he marched down the road, returning in the morning with a similar gait. He didn’t just walk when wearing his uniform.

By this simple act, without using words, my father taught me to take pride in my work.

When it was my time to work, it was no problem for me to leave home at 4.30-5 a.m. to get to work. I got to Port of Spain between 6 and 6.15 a.m., which allowed me to go to Holy Mass at the Cathedral, and then take a casual walk to my workplace; only to see workers, who lived within walking distance from work, arriving at 9 a.m. and immediately going to the lunch room to have breakfast before beginning their work for the day. And on many occasions, they disappeared after lunch.

All this leads me now to my looking at a show, Beyond The Tape. On it, I would see young men, many of them fathers, with their faces partially covered, going to “put down a wuk” with a gun in their hand, in a grocery, a bank, a business place, a home, and even a church.

We even see young girls putting on a display of hooliganism in schools.

Then communities often come together, demanding that the Government post more police officers in their communities and schools, to protect them from their own sons, fathers and daughters; and should a policeman, in his own self-defence, kill one of their sons or fathers, they protest “police brutality”.

The Almighty Father told us “...by the sweat of thy brow, thou shalt eat bread”. He also gave us the Ten Commandments to live by; and our founding fathers told us to live by the watchwords Discipline, Production, Tolerance. But we do not obey.

For us to have a Happy Father’s Day, fathers must take their responsibilities seriously and become fathers to their families, their communities and our nation.

CF Noel

