So we say the virus is making us sick. If you are blaming the poor virus, then you need to rethink or redefine the concepts at the head of this letter.
Once upon a time, we were considered healthy if we had no diseases or ailments. It is time to abandon that definition because we have good and bad bacteria in us; the air is polluted, the water we drink is contaminated and the food we eat is toxic.
We love, we hate; we obey, we disobey; we experience pain and we indulge in pleasure; and sometimes we mingle then we become reclused.
Events in our lives challenge our beliefs. We play musical chairs, appealing to the supernatural, then we think suicidal.
We nurture the environment, then sometimes we destroy it.
There are so many facets of a man in which we court ill-health or sickness that to define health only from a physical point of view is to shun our responsibility and not understand our existence.
Just out of meditation or praying, we descend to the workplace to have to cooperate with fellow human beings. The act of communicating with the supernatural tells us that one area where we can falter in health is our spirituality. This has nothing to do with religion. It is living our purpose whatever you define it to be.
In the workplace we socialise, agreeing and disagreeing. Our inability to get along with beings like ourselves can leave us in a state of disharmony or imbalance.
This interaction can also impinge on our emotional health. How do we handle the stresses we encounter? We know there are all kinds of disorders awaiting the individual who cannot put the pieces together.
All reactions take place in a physical environment that is neutral. It is there to revitalise us when our being is low on energy. However, we can reap negative impact depending on how we treat Mother Earth.
Do we pollute, contaminate or obstruct nature? Or do we make every effort to instil safety and feel comfortable and secure? The two-way flow will determine whether we are consumed by hazards or create a heaven on earth.
There is also our intellectual health, nurtured by educating ourselves; elevating our thinking; problem-solving and making the world a better place whereby we’re leaving a positive inheritance for our successors.
These are but only the five faculties of the same man.
So how is your health? If you are within the positive ranges of the level of these activities, you are experiencing well-being.
If, however, a virus can knock you over or you have fear of contracting it, you are not healthy. Fear corrodes the soul.
Contemporary man has hypnotised himself into believing viruses injure his health and the use of pharmaceuticals, vaccines included, restores the damage.
The pathogens that invade us can only do so if we are already sick, and healing can only happen if there is balance in the faculties mentioned earlier.
So, wake up T&T. We are all inviting the virus. No one is spreading it. No amount of vaccination will secure us.
Or does the vaccination restore the balance in the faculties? Will your cardiovascular diseases, the diabetes and the respiratory illnesses go away after you arrest the virus?
It is easy to fool and control the masses when they do not think for themselves.
Lennox Francis
Couva