The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, joins with the nation in mourning the passing of honorary graduate Hazel Angela Brown.
Pro Vice-Chancellor and campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine expressed her sadness at the loss.
“Hazel Brown pioneered the movement to encourage and develop women politicians from every, and any, party so that women’s voices could be heard and their issues made visible. She was a fearless champion of women’s rights and social justice, and a good colleague.”
Lecturer and head, Institute for Gender and Development Studies at The UWI, St Augustine, Dr Sue Ann Barratt described Brown as “an inspiring woman, feminist fighter and advocate for gender equity and Justice. She was relentless and brave and mentored other women, especially women leaders, to stay their course. A true champion indeed. Her down-to-earth assertiveness will be missed”.
The UWI conferred Brown with an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) at the St Augustine campus’ 2017 graduation ceremony. She delivered a most memorable speech at the Faculty of Social Sciences’ graduation ceremony.
“My greatest disappointment during my years of advocacy has been the lack of consistent, purposeful organising, by people like yourselves in this room, in areas of active citizenship. There is much talk, but there is not enough of the necessary action that is required around advocacy for social justice.”
This necessary action, she said, goes far beyond volunteering. Rather, people must “get up, stand up and speak up for gender justice”, and cultivate a gender-sensitive approach in every area of life to achieve an equitable and just society.
Brown has been recognised by the UNDP and the Guyana Cancer Society. In 2011, she was among the first to receive the Trinidad and Tobago Medal for the Development of Women (Gold).
The UWI St Augustine campus extends condolences to the family of Ms Hazel Brown.
