Feeble attempt to defend calypso art form

Selwyn Cudjoe has made a feeble attempt at defending the noble art form of calypso as presented by Cro Cro.

Like the Mississippi River, he meanders from Williams then through some present ministers, using Lady Gypsy’s “Political Cemetery”, to Salman Rushdie and Ayatollah Khomeini. He then resurrects the late professor Gordon Rohlehr to give credence to his hyperbolic arguments.

He argues that he has seldom heard of Afro-Trinidadians taking calypsonians to court and shields behind double entendre. Cro Cro’s non-calypso is downright pure and unadulterated character assassination. I am sure the learned professor can distinguish between double entendre and character assassination.

Perhaps Prof Cudjoe is trying to win his race (double entendre) by making up the distance he lost in his praise for the late Sat Maharaj.

Imaam Iqubal Hydal

Felicity

Privilege problems

Privilege is one of those words that immediately split public opinion. It’s like caraille. On the one hand, I can say that I feel privileged to have my writing contri­bute to the socio-cultural and intellec­tual history of our country. On the other hand, my articles might be perceived by those who do not have such a privilege as wasting the oppor­tunity to vocalise more pressing concerns such as, say, crime. What we consider privilege and how we choose to react to it—particularly someone else’s perceived privilege—is deeply individual. Yet, it can have nationwide consequences on how we interact with each other.

Failing our children

Each new report on the State’s administration of children’s ­affairs brings new and shocking revelations.

With the population still waiting to hear the Government’s plan for tackling the problems of physical and sexual abuse uncovered by the Justice Jones investigation into State-funded children’s homes, new details are emerging about deteriorating conditions at the Children’s Authority.

Please fix Sam City Avenue

I am pleading with the authorities to fix the road called Sam City Avenue before a serious accident occurs there.

That avenue is off the San Fernando Bypass, at the intersection across from the lights leading to the Gulf View Link Road. The area where the road is in a deplorable state is right in front of the entrance to SuperPharm and First Citizens bank.

New mandate for sugar factory

Now that Government has signalled its intention to sell the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, with the aim of getting it operating, the same initiative should apply to reopening a sugar-manufacturing operation with a new mandate: conversion of sugar cane to chemicals.

Falling out of love with PDP

The known Progressive Dem­ocratic Patriots (PDP) executive appears to have now totally collapsed on Valentine’s Day 2023.

The Mother of All Carnivals has produced the mother of all political love disintegrations of a promising political entity. All fired up to destroy the hard-to-remove People’s National Movement (PNM) in Trinidad after trouncing the PNM 14-1 in Tobago, the PDP is suddenly suffering love palpitations.