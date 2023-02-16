Feeble attempt to defend calypso art form

Selwyn Cudjoe has made a feeble attempt at defending the noble art form of calypso as presented by Cro Cro.
Like the Mississippi River, he meanders from Williams then through some present ministers, using Lady Gypsy’s “Political Cemetery”, to Salman Rushdie and Ayatollah Khomeini. He then resurrects the late professor Gordon Rohlehr to give credence to his hyperbolic arguments.
He argues that he has seldom heard of Afro-Trinidadians taking calypsonians to court and shields behind double entendre. Cro Cro’s non-calypso is downright pure and unadulterated character assassination. I am sure the learned professor can distinguish between double entendre and character assassination.
Perhaps Prof Cudjoe is trying to win his race (double entendre) by making up the distance he lost in his praise for the late Sat Maharaj.
Imaam Iqubal Hydal
Felicity