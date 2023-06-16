I write this letter out of deep frustration, as a last resort, after having gone around full circle in my attempt to file the annual return of a company, for which there is a penalty for failing to file within the statutory period prescribed by the Companies Act.

I went to the Companies Section of the Registrar General’s Department at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA), at the AGLA Tower, Gov­ernment Plaza, Port of Spain, to file the annual return with the duly completed and signed hard-copy forms.

I was informed by one of the clerks that all annual returns must be filed online using the Companies Registry Online system (CROS), and was given a pamphlet, “Stay in the Know”, which I was advised contained all the guidance for using CROS.

I made many attempts to use CROS following the guidelines, but experienced great difficulties due to glitches in uploading the documents required.

On June 12 and 13, I made several attempts to contact the Companies Registry using telephone number 223-2542, and all the extensions that I was connected to by the switchboard operator went unanswered. I kept screenshots of the calls made.

I called the switchboard number again and tried to contact the permanent secretary and Minister of Legal Affairs, in order of protocol, using the automa­ted PBX numbers. All calls were redirected back to the operator.

I then sent an e-mail to the CROS helpdesk and got no reply.

On June 12, I sent a message on Facebook Messenger to the AGLA, summarising my problem. I received a very prompt reply providing additional extensions to call. Calls to these extensions, like to the ones before, went unanswered.

On June 13, I sent an e-mail to an address provided by the AGLA’s response to my request for assistance. On June 14, I received a reply stating that I should visit the AGLA support and issue tracking system, RGD Tickets, to submit my CROS-related issues to the AGLA, and was provided with an e-mail link.

I completed the online form in its entirety for opening a new ticket and got an automa­ted response, “Issue Details is a required field”. I tried again with the same automated response.

As a 70-year-old tax­payer, the challen­ges in trying to use CROS are too much of a CROSS for me to bear.

The AGLA website emphatically states that its service commitment is, “The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs will provide responsive, timely and confidential service with integrity and passion for excellence in order to meet or exceed stakeholders’ expectations.”

Therefore, through the medium of your newspaper, I urgently appeal to the Companies Registry of the AGLA to assist me in complying with the Companies Act.

Ramesh Lutchmedial

Cunupia

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Send a defiant mes­sage to those in office

IT is that infamous time again when road paving and empty promises are the talk of the nation.

The councillors, who we have not seen for years, are visiting us, smiling with no shame, given the fact that they have done nothing for our dilapidated communities.

A dangerous precedent

Open letter to the Prime Minister and Chief Justice:

I read with great curiosity and amusement a news item in the Express under the bold heading, “Rowley, CJ hold talks on justice system”.

The news item stated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and several members of the Cabinet met with Chief Justice Ivor Archie to discuss the administration of justice in the country, and present at the meeting was an executive management team of the Judiciary, headed by the Chief Justice.

Parenting and punishment

Parenting and punishment

He was telling me about a group discussion about childhood. In an unfamiliar environment, he’d told those strangers that he had experienced what he’d considered a typical West Indian approach to discipline. Licks. When they pressed for details, they concluded that it had been abuse.

Buck stops with Minister Webster-Roy

Buck stops with Minister Webster-Roy

With passion and clarity, Court Executive Administrator Christie-Ann Morris-Alleyne has put squarely on the table the State’s failure to properly care for the growing mass of abused, neglected and angry children of T&T.

Keeping failing SEA pupils ‘down’ makes no sense

As we await the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) results 2023, once again, the conversation will rebound to the percentage of students falling below the pass mark, and also those who made the pass mark but are still evidently challenged in the English component, pointing to their reading and comprehension aptitude.

Trade Ministry must set the record straight

According to official records, Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry in September 2015 when the current PNM (People’s National Movement) administration took office.