I write this letter out of deep frustration, as a last resort, after having gone around full circle in my attempt to file the annual return of a company, for which there is a penalty for failing to file within the statutory period prescribed by the Companies Act.
I went to the Companies Section of the Registrar General’s Department at the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA), at the AGLA Tower, Government Plaza, Port of Spain, to file the annual return with the duly completed and signed hard-copy forms.
I was informed by one of the clerks that all annual returns must be filed online using the Companies Registry Online system (CROS), and was given a pamphlet, “Stay in the Know”, which I was advised contained all the guidance for using CROS.
I made many attempts to use CROS following the guidelines, but experienced great difficulties due to glitches in uploading the documents required.
On June 12 and 13, I made several attempts to contact the Companies Registry using telephone number 223-2542, and all the extensions that I was connected to by the switchboard operator went unanswered. I kept screenshots of the calls made.
I called the switchboard number again and tried to contact the permanent secretary and Minister of Legal Affairs, in order of protocol, using the automated PBX numbers. All calls were redirected back to the operator.
I then sent an e-mail to the CROS helpdesk and got no reply.
On June 12, I sent a message on Facebook Messenger to the AGLA, summarising my problem. I received a very prompt reply providing additional extensions to call. Calls to these extensions, like to the ones before, went unanswered.
On June 13, I sent an e-mail to an address provided by the AGLA’s response to my request for assistance. On June 14, I received a reply stating that I should visit the AGLA support and issue tracking system, RGD Tickets, to submit my CROS-related issues to the AGLA, and was provided with an e-mail link.
I completed the online form in its entirety for opening a new ticket and got an automated response, “Issue Details is a required field”. I tried again with the same automated response.
As a 70-year-old taxpayer, the challenges in trying to use CROS are too much of a CROSS for me to bear.
The AGLA website emphatically states that its service commitment is, “The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs will provide responsive, timely and confidential service with integrity and passion for excellence in order to meet or exceed stakeholders’ expectations.”
Therefore, through the medium of your newspaper, I urgently appeal to the Companies Registry of the AGLA to assist me in complying with the Companies Act.
Ramesh Lutchmedial
Cunupia