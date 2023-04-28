Fellow citizens, we’re on our own

The Commissioner of Police already said to clasp your hands, bow your heads, close your eyes, and pray. Fitzgerald Hinds, a bellowing steups. Stop asking the Government and especially PM Dr Rowley about doing something about the anarchy; they don’t care.
The crime symposium was a big lime and a public-relations stunt—only words, shrimps, Carnival models and no action.
Her Excellency was busy doing something else. Don’t even bother asking her anything.
The criminals are doing the dirty work and we, the law-abiding citizens, are getting all the bouffing from their useless speeches and police exercises.
It seems that the UNC is our only hope to save our nation, because they stayed true to the Selwyn Ryan report, have a track record of performance in crime fighting, and nationwide development, but they can’t be in office because they aren’t “attractive”—whatever the hell that means.
Don’t ask Gary anything, because Rowley said Gary was his worst decision. So, all hail Rowley and the PNM; let’s keep asking him to do something, and leave the PNM in office for another 50 years.
These successful businesses and homeowners have to be in some shady dealings for bandits to run up in their homes, not because they sacrificed or worked hard via an honest living for their quality of life.
Protect yourselves at all times, defend yourselves at all times, we are on our own. Fight back against criminals, secure your homes and property, keep a low profile and walk away if things aren’t working out.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas