Fellow citizens, we’re on our own

The Commissioner of Police already said to clasp your hands, bow your heads, close your eyes, and pray. Fitzgerald Hinds, a bellowing steups. Stop asking the Government and especially PM Dr Rowley about doing something about the anarchy; they don’t care.

The crime symposium was a big lime and a public-relations stunt—only words, shrimps, Carnival models and no action.

Her Excellency was busy doing something else. Don’t even bother asking her anything.

The criminals are doing the dirty work and we, the law-abiding citizens, are getting all the bouffing from their useless speeches and police exercises.

It seems that the UNC is our only hope to save our nation, because they stayed true to the Selwyn Ryan report, have a track record of performance in crime fighting, and nationwide development, but they can’t be in office because they aren’t “attractive”—whatever the hell that means.

Don’t ask Gary anything, because Rowley said Gary was his worst decision. So, all hail Rowley and the PNM; let’s keep asking him to do something, and leave the PNM in office for another 50 years.

These successful businesses and homeowners have to be in some shady dealings for bandits to run up in their homes, not because they sacrificed or worked hard via an honest living for their quality of life.

Protect yourselves at all times, defend yourselves at all times, we are on our own. Fight back against criminals, secure your homes and property, keep a low profile and walk away if things aren’t working out.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

Find the culprits

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be held to its word on identifying and arresting the perpetrator(s) of yesterday’s series of bomb threats that activated national emergency procedures and added a new layer of anxiety, fear and confusion onto a population burdened by blood-letting and nature’s caprice.

Robinson turning over in his grave

No, Farley, no! That is not the way to go.

To tell the Prime Minister to mind his damn business clearly shows up your crassness. Tobago is Trinidad business, and vice versa. One island is dependent on the other.

This controversy with the Tobago House of Assembly Act is indeed a relevant and serious fact. The framers of the THA Act did not foresee future challenges to make provisions to rectify any changes. By using the part of the act that is silent, the present members of the THA began acting belligerently.

Stand whose ground?

Within a few days of dismantling his family home across the street, Bob began rebuilding. First was the painstaking task of cutting down the two prodigious trees that had generously donated their fruit for decades.

Learn from your mistakes

One-man-one-vote is a most difficult form of government. From time to time the results can be erratic. People are sometimes fickle. They get bored with stable, steady improvements in life, and in a reckless moment they vote for a change for change sake—LK Yew.

What’s the status of death-row prisoners?

On behalf of all conscientious, patriotic members of the public, I would like to know the status of the current death-row prisoners.

Who is responsible for monitoring these developments and reporting back to members of the public to keep us informed of such developments? Why have we not been kept in the loop over the years on such important matters?

Fellow citizens, we’re on our own

