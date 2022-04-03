Ferreira twists history to call for unity

I would like to respond to Ferdie Ferreira’s call for unity between the Government and Opposition in the Trinidad Express on Thursday headlined “Wanted: the highest level of statesmanship” (Page 13).
This call would be quite reasonable under normal circumstances. However, at a time when the country is in total chaos, Ferreira’s call seems like nothing less than a last ditch desperate effort for political survival.
The United National Congress has always stood for unity. When we first came to power in 1995, we called for a Government of National Unity, which was soundly rejected by the Opposition PNM. Even during this Covid-19 pandemic, the UNC reached out on several occasions for a united front, only to be insulted and rebuffed by the uncouth Prime Minister.
The UNC has always worked on the principle of unity. The PNM has always worked on the principle of prevailing over others. It is part of the PNM’s DNA. Ferreira knows this, because he is a founding member of the PNM.
What makes Ferreira’s call for unity even more curious is the twisted nature upon which it is based. Ferreira is talking about the disaster that will befall our country because of high oil prices. This is incredible and must be commented upon. Every time in our history, high oil prices has been a time of great prosperity for T&T. High oil prices have always pulled us out of recession, not put us into one.
In 1973, while the rest of the world faced unprecedented stagflation, the Arab-Israeli war boosted oil prices and we experienced an unprecedented oil boom in this country which changed the course of history for us. Similarly, after the devastating eight-year recession of the 1980s, Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 shot up oil prices, enabling us to finally escape drowning in that quicksand of economic collapse.
Keith Rowley’s policies have destroyed our oil and gas sector which has faithfully served us for over 150 years, giving us prosperity at times when the rest of the world has been in crisis. Today, T&T has to fear high oil prices instead of welcome them...a historic tragedy just like when we had to import sugar for the first time, after closing Caroni. But instead of taking responsibility for this historic disaster, Ferreira employs the same old PNM tactic of blaming everybody else: “all ah we tief”, it’s the whole society’s fault, not just the PNM, the whole world is experiencing this, etc.
Nothing could be further from the truth, as the society has always had to deal with and clean up the aftermath of PNM’s failures.
To reach his absurd conclusions, Ferreira of course has to twist and lie about our history. He uses made-up political names of “Twisty” and “Twirly”, because if he uses the actual party names, he will see that his analysis is wrong. There have not been two parties in Trinidad and Tobago’s history that have shared power equally. The PNM has dominated government, ruling this country for over 50 years. The state of our country is, sadly, largely a result of their policies.
Many countries that in 1962 were either at our level (Singapore and Hong Kong) or below our per capita GDP (South Korea, Thailand, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates) have now surpassed us completely. We have been left behind. The promise of independence has been unfulfilled because of decades of PNM mismanagement and corruption. To remind Mr Ferreira, on the Opposition side, there have been many parties, and the UNC has only been in government twice. In those two glorious terms, however, one can see that the policies which Ferreira are calling for are not inevitable. Ferreira is calling for harsh measures on the population, which is what the PNM always does in a recession: shift the burden onto the poor and the middle class. This was also a major flaw of the NAR Government and why the ULF faction had to break away and form the United National Congress.
The UNC has shown this country that in times of global collapse – Asian crisis of 1997, or the Great Recession of 2007-2013 – T&T can experience growth and economic expansion.
Ferreira is pretending that the PNM has no choice, that no political parties have any choice, and that the Opposition should work with the Government to impose these proposed hardships on the people, eg higher water and electricity rates, lower wages, etc
That is the old formula which kept us back since independence.
The UNC has an entirely different economic model, which has historically been proven to deliver results, and would put us in the ranks of developed countries, especially with 30 years continuous rule. The UNC is always ready to work with our parliamentary colleagues. The record is there.
Ferdie Ferreira is being disingenuous and twisting history. His party has no intention of uniting with the Opposition to move this country forward. They didn’t do it for Covid-19, they won’t do it now. They are imploding, and it is time for them to go. That time will come sooner than many people think.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
public relations officer
Untied National Congress