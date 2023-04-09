Fewer guns, safer society

The recently reported incident in which a prison officer was relieved of both his vehicle and firearm vividly demonstrates the ineffective and counterproductive nature of decisions to increase the number of persons who are legally entitled to bear arms.
Additionally, the death of a previous commissioner as well as other incidents involving members of the uniformed services support this claim.
Most societies have recognised that this urge to “bear arms” is driven by the profit motive, and least on concerns for personal or societal security.
Fundamentally, the base premise argued is that ever since mankind moved from being hunter-gatherers to settlements there have been responses to that development. Generally, the responses have been encoded into rules, regulations and what we call laws.
Societies recognise and agree on these arrangements, and identify the benefits that accrue to the majority.
Notwithstanding convention, even though assigned and legally entitled to bear arms, control and accountability remain supreme for those bearing arms. A firearm is destructive and lethal, and the bearer is not automatically protected. On the contrary, his personal risk is increased.
Should we understand this principle, there is only one conclusion to be drawn on this issue.
Majority interest is better served when there are fewer firearms within civil community, whether legally issued or illegally available.
All available data clearly show that the well-being and security of society is infinitely greater where the availability of firearms is at a minimum.
There is no need for additional studies, nor do we have to copy the misguided practices adopted in some other jurisdictions.
Both local and foreign statistics show that societies are far safer when the availability of firearms (legal and illegal) is minimal.
It is this sole premise that advocates a reduction in issuance of FULs, and a corresponding increased concentration on the reduction of illegally available firearms.
Samuel B Howard