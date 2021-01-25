Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) celebrates a major public interest High Court victory that has safeguarded the public right to access information, which overcomes another attempt by the Government to silence civil society.
On Thursday, Justice Devindra Rampersad delivered judgment refuting the claim submitted by the EMA that access to EIAs are restricted due to third party copyright thereby allowing the public, NGOs and stakeholders to acquire full copies of EIAs.
Access to full copies of EIAs is critical for effective, meaningful public participation and is important for independent scientists to assist in making representations to the Authority with a view to protecting vulnerable voiceless communities as well as preserving the environment for future generations.
FFOS has for well over 20 years obtained full copies of EIAs from the EMA until 2018 when the EMA changed their policy rendering FFOS unable to copy more than ten per cent of an EIA which is often thousands of pages in length. FFOS sought to resolve the matter without resorting to costly litigation, but the EMA remained obstinate in their position forcing the court to deliberate on this matter. FFOS nevertheless proceeded based on our firm belief that there is an unfettered right to access the documents found in the EMA’s Information Centre.
The court held among other things that:
1. The ten per cent limit on an EIA imposed by the EMA was unreasonable, irrational and improper.
2. The EMA could not prohibit access to full copies of EIAs to the public. The EMA is obligated to facilitate access to information, including the EIA, for effective public comment and participation to meet its statutory duty outlined in the EM Act and the intention of Parliament. Further, the court found that the EMA ought to focus on the protection of the environment in the national interest. The protection of third-party rights may fall outside of its primary function. Their position on copyright was unlawful and unreasonable.
3. The EMA’s current policies and procedures on access to EIAs are not lawful and are not consistent with international best practice.
4. Although an EIA, may be a copyrighted document, since it forms part of the National Register and is prepared as per the CEC Rules (2001), full copies should be made available.
Whilst FFOS have secured victory against suppression of information we note with sadness the entrenched position of the EMA which made lofty claims to third party copyright that had not even been made by any such third party in this claim.
The EMA is the State entity responsible for acting to protect the environment and its voiceless communities, and as such should not work or adopt positions against the public in our beloved T&T, where the latter is the taxpayer and thus its paymaster. Where the EMA does so act, it undermines the important role of the State in protecting the environment and its voiceless communities and contradicts the very purpose of its existence and fails the public. This case should not have been necessary and FFOS should not have had to fight so hard for freedom to access information that is so obviously for public benefit. What a shame and disgrace on our public officers!
FFOS recognises the substantial and diligent work that was undertaken by its excellent legal team lead by Anand Beharrylal QC, Alvin Pariagsingh, Ganesh Saroop and by the internal FFOS team of volunteers. Without these dedicated lawyers and members who are prepared to fight for the cause of the environment and to work relentlessly against an all-powerful State, success in this case would not have been possible.
This victory counters the global movement to restrict public access to environmental information and EIAs and will influence commonwealth Caribbean jurisprudence. FFOS salutes its legal team and staff with immense gratitude in securing this important victory for all Trinbagonians. FFOS will not rest until and unless our administrators act with the public interest as their priority