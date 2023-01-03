With a new record set in homicides for 2022, we start the new year with crime as the main concern of many citizens. Still, I have yet to see one commentator or any institution or organisation identify the real causes of crime, let alone offer specific solutions.

Here, for example, are some recent gems of waffling from newspaper editorials lamenting the rising murder rate.

• A “tight economy”. (Why, then, did the murder rate rise 300 per cent during the 2003-2007 boom years?)

• “Too many youngsters without the skills to find well-paid jobs.” (What does “well-paid” mean, and why should young people not start with low-paid and work their way up?)

• “A more integrated approach to the growth of gang culture.” (What is causing that growth?)

• “Engaging with at-risk children to ensure that they have better options than joining gangs.” (Better options like what?)

The fact is, the main causes of murders are easy to identify: fighting by gangs over the $300 million annual URP subvention, which has not been reduced despite the “tight economy”, and drug-trafficking in marijuana and cocaine.

That being so, the solutions are obvious: defund URP and legalise/decriminalise weed and cocaine. In tandem with this, the Government should also remove all minimum-wage laws or do so for the 16-to-25-year-old cohort since the minimum wage prices the least skilled out of the job market (which is why Venezuelans have been able to find employment in this “tight economy”).

Until these politically incorrect measures become topics for serious discussion by policy makers, commentators and NGOs, we can rest assured that their putative concern about murders does not supersede their desire to avoid controversy.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

