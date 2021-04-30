Fight to change the relations of economic, social and political power

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) greets the labour movement and the working class of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of May 1—International Workers’ Day. May Day should be a day for workers everywhere and the labour movement to celebrate past achievements and enthusiastically look forward to the future. This is not the case in Trinidad and Tobago in 2021.
It is true that there have been many important gains won by the labour movement from the days of the general strike in 1919-20 to the historic June 19, 1937, general strike and the subsequent birth of the modern trade union movement. These gains were obtained by hard fought battles against those who controlled the economy and politics: multinational corporations; the local planter class and big merchants; and British colonial power. Political Independence in 1962 did not see any let-up in the need to fight against these powerful interests, with the local political class simply replacing the colonials in positions while keeping the system intact.
Past generations of workers made tremendous personal sacrifices—many lost their jobs; others paid with their blood and some even lost their lives. The MSJ pays tribute to the thousands of women and men whose efforts and struggles enabled subsequent generations of workers to enjoy basic benefits such as: paid vacation leave; overtime pay; a 40-hour work week; maternity leave; a minimum wage; paid sick leave, and so much more. Many workers were thus able, through hard work and sacrifice, to provide for themselves and their families so that their children could live a better life.
The stark reality today is that all the gains of the past century are being undermined. Successive governments have implemented neo-liberal policies. Here in Trinidad and Tobago and globally, these neo-liberal policies have had a devastating effect on the labour movement and have been driving workers into poverty.
The facts speak for themselves. And facts are stubborn things. Tens of thousands of workers have lost their jobs: Petrotrin, contractors in the oil industry, BP, UTT, TSTT, TIDCO, ArcelorMittal, Centrin, Unilever, PowerGen, Yara and other methanol and ammonia plant workers, bar, casino, restaurant workers, workers in stores and malls. This is just a short list but the numbers add up to over one hundred thousand people who have been directly affected when one counts the families of those who have lost jobs. That is neo-liberalism.
There is also the union-busting. When Petrotrin and the steel mills were closed down, TSTT workers were retrenched; if the Port of Port of Spain is privatised or WASA is “restructured”, it is union-busting, plain and simple. Weaker unions mean the controllers of capital will have it easier to get their way. That is neo-liberalism.
When this happens, the employer class can now get rid of collective agreements. Contract labour, employment on short-term contracts become the order of the day. This results in workers getting paid low wages, with no benefits. In other words, we are back to the days before 1937. Back to when there were no trade unions. Back to the days when big capital ruled without challenge. According to a recent NY Times report: “Chief executives of big companies now make, on average, 320 times as much as their typical worker... In 1989, that ratio was 61 to one. From 1978 to 2019, compensation grew 14 per cent for typical workers. It rose 1,167 per cent for CEOs.” That is neo-liberalism.
This is why the MSJ says there is little to celebrate today and why the future is not good for workers and the labour movement. This situation has been made worse because of the pandemic. Indeed, the pandemic is being used by some to cover their sins of exploitation. The said NY Times report stated “at many of the companies hit hardest by the pandemic, the executives in charge were showered with riches... Executives are minting fortunes while laid-off workers line up at food banks”. That is neo-liberalism.
The MSJ applauds the Labour Movement’s slogan for this year’s May Day—“Unite to Fight”. In our view, the Labour Movement must unite workers to fight against the very system of neo-liberalism that is at the heart of the problem. We must fight for social justice. Hear what Pope Francis said—“Guaranteeing justice for all men and women is not possible while a few people control most of the world’s wealth and everyone else’s right to a dignified life is disregarded.”
We have had too many experiences of saying one government bad so let’s change the face or jersey colour of the employer, only to find that the new employer is as bad, or worse than the one before. Workers must become conscious of the need to fight to change the relations of economic, social and political power. In other words, to fight to achieve a new system, a new society. The MSJ has offered a vision of this new society—“The Second Republic”.
How do we achieve this goal? By the labour movement building the political consciousness of your members. That is your principal task on this May Day 2021.
David Abdulah
political leader, MSJ