Fighting crime: time to go back to the drawing board

If the current rainy season is any indication of what’s ahead in the coming years, then Trinidad and Tobago is in for big troubles ahead.

The experts have identified several contributing factors for the extent of flooding experienced this year, such as the continued destruction of the land in the name of development, loss of critical natural assets that bind the earth while slowing down and absorbing rushing water, and the extensive use of concrete paving. Add to this the likely climate-change impacts of rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions and it becomes clear that this is no seasonal challenge to be addressed with stopgap measures, but a national reconstruction exercise in preparation for a different future.

With areas throughout the country flooded out this season, we can no longer discuss flooding merely as a problem of people building in flood-prone areas.