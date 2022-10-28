Fighting crime: time to go back to the drawing board

We are reading consistently in our dailies about home invasions, which are growing in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to stats, there have been approximately 451 home invasions already this year, and those are what were reported.
What is even more concerning is the abuse at the hands of those committing the crime. Innocent citizens have to go through this—at times, our senior citizens.
It is quite evident that homes are now a main target for being robbed, primarily in the early hours of the morning when there are very few police out on the streets or in the communities. This is a well-thought-out plan by the criminal world.
I would like to ask our Minister of National Security, the Honourable Mr Fitzgerald Hinds, if there is a plan to deal with this new wave of criminal behaviour in the country. When you hear what people have to endure, and how their lives are sometimes jeopardised, I believe this should be at the top of the agenda in Parliament.
Citizens already face numerous challenges, let alone an attack in their very own home. Our leaders need to remember it’s about protecting and serving. We need to see that aspect of protecting more on display.
In dealing with home invasions, I would like to see intense and constant policing in our communities, especially at night.
We keep hearing about new vehicles being purchased. How about using some of them to do nightly patrols? We need to see them consistently in our communities.
The presence of officers will be a plus for all. This, in my opinion, can be a deterring factor in relation to crime in T&T. While it is not the solution to crime in general, most of the time these home invasions take place at night, into the early morning. Every police station should have vehicles slowly going through the area with that blue light flashing.
You would be surprised that doing this constantly can make the criminal elements think twice about doing wrong when citizens are asleep.
The criminal elements are working overtime to do their business, stepping up their game.
The law enforcement division needs to do the same, or else we are just going around in circles.
“When the negatives (crime) continue to get worse, creating more hurt, pain and destruction, it is time for drastic measures.”
You cannot keep doing the same thing that isn’t producing the desired results, and expect things to suddenly change one day. Your approach must be different.
Trying something new will not hurt anyone. You need to come up with fresh and new ideas.
It is in this vein that I am suggesting curfew hours of 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. to deal with crime. Our streets must be cleared, and only law enforcement personnel should be present. Limit the movement of people and it will impact on criminal activity, at least for a while, until crime is brought under control and a better solution is on the table.
This is just one way of at least attempting to change the growing crime plague that is upon us in Trinidad and Tobago.
I know there will be objections by some, but we cannot complain about crime and not want to make a sacrifice to see change take place. Let’s face it—what is being done at this present moment is not hitting the mark.
If something we are doing is not giving us what we expect, especially in a matter such as crime, we need to go back to the drawing board. Lives are at stake here, and sorry cannot replace what has been lost.
Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan