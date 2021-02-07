Fighting fire with fire not the best solution

The whole nation is horrified and traumatised by the treatment of Andrea Bharatt—an innocent, hard-working young lady who met her death at the hands of one or more human beings or some would say cockroaches or worse animals.
Some commentators would place blame on the police insisting that they are not as efficient as they should be. Others blame the legal system/judiciary which allows persistent offenders to access bail providing them the opportunity to continue perpetrating crimes.
Still, others place blame on parliamentarians for not implementing measures to adequately protect citizens or empowering them to defend themselves, like legalising the use of pepper sprays and making ownership of firearms more readily accessible. Many agree that the criminals appear to have the upper hand
On the other hand, the police say that they can’t be everywhere at the same time, they do not know what is in a criminal’s mind, are constrained by the legal system in particular the bail system and plead for more resources.
Parliamentarians/political parties accuse each other of playing politics by conveniently proposing or withholding support for proposed measures to deal effectively with the crime scourge. The judiciary insists that they can only operate within the law, regardless of contrary views expressed by the population.
What is generally agreed is that this society is plagued by a few human beings or “monsters” and there is a call for greater resources to be pumped into the Ministry of National Security to assist in combatting this evil. However, what may not be considered sufficiently are three fundamental issues.
First, we have a winner take all political system. This encourages political parties to compete or fight each other for power and discourages cooperation. The system also assumes accused persons are innocent until proven guilty.
Secondly, nation states in particular small-island developing states need to focus their limited resources on transforming their economies to deliver the goods and services available to emerging and first world countries. The resources spent on National Security do not contribute directly to earning foreign exchange—the life blood of developing countries. In any event, in this country the yearly allocation to National Security is extremely significant, often only second to education.
Thirdly, and most importantly, the development of so-called monsters or inadequately socialised human beings is the real problem. We need to stop producing monsters.
Whilst it is agreed that sympathy for the victim and condolences to the grieving family ought to be the focus of our attention, it may be worth our while to pause for a moment and reflect on the assailant that is, if it is possible, to view the assailant as a victim also but of a different type. Were the alleged perpetrators of heinous crimes not babies at some stage?
How and when did they begin to see other human beings as nothing in their eyes?
When did they relinquish the fear and love of God and mankind?
Do they consider their fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers as human beings?
Do not the persons who brought them into this world have a responsibility to ensure that they are properly nurtured, loved and provided the adequate training/education and appropriate spiritual grounding that would make them upstanding citizens?
If their parents failed should they not be held accountable?
Should our leaders be absolved from all responsibility in cases where parents are failing in this fundamental duty?
Many among us insist that some laws are too democratic for a developing society such as ours and justice akin to vigilantism should be the order of the day. In other words if persons behave like animals the police should treat them as such.
It may be worthwhile to remember that our population has been relatively stagnant for years with hundreds of young males in particular, being killed through gang warfare or clashes with the police and we need a growing population to stimulate economic growth. If we could only transform these inadequately socialised (monsters) into productive citizens this would not only boost productive capacity but also reduce the need for significant expenditure on national and personal security thereby freeing up resources to be utilised for the delivery of other services e.g healthcare, food production etc.
While the cry for fighting fire with fire is loud and insistent is this the best solution?
Perhaps, this situation deserves another look
David Thomas
East Dry River,
Port of Spain