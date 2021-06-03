Fighting pandemic fatigue

Pandemic fatigue is a feeling of exhaustion the world over as a result of Covid-19’s impact on all our lives.
It includes quarantining, lost jobs and fears of becoming ill.
Trinidad and Tobago, how do we build resiliency and take control? Let us:
• acknowledge our feelings
• reframe our thinking
• use humour
• connect with others
• take care of ourselves
• find gratitude in challenges
• seek support.
There is no rest for the weary. T&T, teamwork beats individual excellence always.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town