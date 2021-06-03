Fighting pandemic fatigue

Pandemic fatigue is a feeling of exhaustion the world over as a result of Covid-19’s impact on all our lives.

It includes quarantining, lost jobs and fears of becoming ill.

Trinidad and Tobago, how do we build resiliency and take control? Let us:

• acknowledge our feelings

• reframe our thinking

• use humour

• connect with others

• take care of ourselves

• find gratitude in challenges

• seek support.

There is no rest for the weary. T&T, teamwork beats individual excellence always.

AV Rampersad

Princes Town

