Figures do not lie

Trinidad and Tobago had a population of 1.4 million in January 2021. With the continued influx of many, Venezuelans included, that figure must have grown substantially over time.
The Covid-19 vaccine has two doses. If Dr Fayad Ali’s computations are correct, we are looking at 2.8 million vaccines, minimum.
These vaccines must be WHO-approved. Where they originate is trivial. A clean raindrop from the clouds ends up in a dirty, murky, stagnant pond.
When you are in dire need of blood, do you enquire of the blood bank the source? Do you ask the doubles man where he buys channa?
We are responsible for vaccinating all the individuals in T&T at present—legal or not. If you were abroad, you would want the same courtesy extended to you. Am I not correct?
We have a long way to go, people of T&T. In this life sometimes you have to stoop to conquer. Beggars cannot be choosers. There is no free vaccine in T&T.
We have a very long way to go, brothers and sisters. The health of a nation’s people is its responsibility.