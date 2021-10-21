The current imbroglio over the appointment of the commissioner of police is a sad indictment of the overall governance structure of our twin-island state, and almost makes it look like there are no adults in charge.

Since every thoughtful citizen who has taken an interest in the matter can sniff the political stench coming from every angle, our leaders need to quickly come up with both short- and long-term solutions to this highly critical matter.

In this regard, I would like to suggest the following long-term solution:

Amend the Constitution to abolish the Police Service Commission. Then establish internationally assessed rankings for our top accounting/auditing firms on an annual basis.

When a new police commissioner needs to be appointed, solicit presentations from the three top-ranked firms on their proposals to assess the applicants for the job of police commissioner, and only the President will decide which proposal is best suited for selecting the most qualified candidates for the job.

The selected firm will then conduct the relevant interviews and background checks before providing the President with a detailed report containing the three top applicants for the job of police commissioner.

It will then become entirely up to the President, free from all possible political interference, to select the most qualified individual for the vitally important post of police commissioner.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

