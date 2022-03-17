Find better system to pick ministers

Are prime ministers saddled with putting “square pegs in round holes”, or faced with Hobson’s choice of what alternative exists? What choice do they have if only round holes exist for placing square pegs?
The dilemma stems from the choice of constituency representation. How many members of parliament displayed leadership skills either in their community or nationally? Is it any wonder then that the public continually cries “this minister or that minister is not performing”?
Rightly so, the buck stops with the prime minister. Despite the public’s cry of non-performance, the prime minister is “damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t” in trying to find the right fit for his ministers.
Leadership skills rather than education in a particular discipline should be used to place one in a ministry.
Ideally, one should have both but except for a few former ministers, this has not been so.
Lack of leadership skills places the prime minister, the relevant minister and the public in a frame of non-performance.
It is no secret that a commitment to the public carries with it a certain degree of sacrifice, not only for family but also for income and the least he can do is perform.
The minister, if he does not have the required ability to perform, must enlist the support of one or two advisers with competence in that ministry’s focus.
Advisers should not be chosen on party affiliation but on competence, preferably from the private sector. Of the myriad projects that need to be done, the minister should select at most four so that the necessary resources can be assigned to properly complete them in a timely manner.
It is far better to address a few projects and complete them than tackle many and not complete any. This will redound to the benefit of the Government and, by extension, the country. The cry of “non-performing” will be greatly lessened.
Selection begins with the choice of constituency representative but evaluation of a minister’s performance is considered a key element of a government and the prime minister needs to spend more time evaluating ministers’ performances regarding alignment with the party’s manifesto so that portfolio reassignment will be easier to be done.
A maximum of three years in a given ministry should be allocated to give the minister sufficient time to perform.
It is proposed that a more holistic approach be utilised to evaluate a minister’s performance. This evaluation will address teamwork, integrity, competence and continuous learning issues.
A key aspect of it will be evaluation by the prime minister. Another aspect will be evaluation by his peers and, thirdly, his permanent secretary will also do an evaluation.
Such an evaluation will provide a relatively good picture of the minister’s strengths and areas that require improvement. This approach, once undertaken, will result in a more productive minister.
A failure to properly and adequately evaluate a minister will result, as the calypsonian said, “in parliament they kicksin’”, with much aggravation to the public.
The public demands performance from ministers, or should the public accept anything less?
The absence of a proper evaluation system for ministers will always result in differing public views of why a minister was removed, reassigned or given a diminished portfolio.
Competence to devise a performance evaluation system exists!
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima