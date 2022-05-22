Find the money! Public servants deserve better

Only recently the acting CEO of WASA, Shurland Sheppard, was suspended by the board for allegedly failing to uphold its instructions. In the context of a democracy such as ours, the people comprise the board of directors.

Yet, the Government hired in 2020 has staged a coup against its board, the people.

It is no wonder that some representatives of the people in the form of trade unions are contemplating the issuance of a suspension notice of their own.

Putin’s war and the windfall from it has enabled ‘massa’ to again boast about his economic stewardship.

Brilliantly, he has decided to spur economic recovery by returning to businessmen their own money! But what about the debt owed to public servants and other workers?

Like the doctors, nurses, teachers and security forces who worked day and night like ants to keep the country going?

After eight years of nothing they are offered a two per cent increase, one per cent for each of their feet, left foot-right foot.

While some women desperately display placards on our highways begging for help to feed their children, others shoplift.

We don’t yet have a shortage of baby formula in this country but certainly ordinary folk are increasingly unable to afford it.

No doubt, many are wondering whether they truly made the right choice when in 2020 they fired the managers who gave public servants 14 per cent.

It is time that the people rein in those who they hired.

A government must ‘foster’ land and prosperity for all. It cannot insult and disrespect its employers by continually taking actions that are inimical to the wishes of the majority.

Imagine the only boon for the people in the Mid-Year-Review was the promise of property tax by December 31, 2022! While we are grateful to ‘massa’ for abandoning the previous promise of a wage freeze, public servants demand more than the entrails and blood from the hog. Find the money.

The windfall from our oil and gas must not only benefit the many millionaire wives of ministers together with contractors.

The social contract is the most important contract and yet the main shareholder, John Public, is being pauperised with one per cent dividends.

That suspension letter must be delivered post-haste.

Andrew Cross

Tacarigua

Clearly buoyed by the vision of economic opportunities as seen from the vantage point of Guyana, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley returned home yesterday clearer and more confident in the tangible value of the regional integration movement.

So, I love to travel. Just to go through that airport and watch people from different countries walk by, speaking different languages, having different lives, varied ages, varied sizes and so many variations in what they are wearing, how they are walking and where they are going. And when I reach to the destination country, just the mental reset to experience a change in rhythm and pace and food and culture, albeit for a short while. The temporary loss of insularity makes one understand more and have a wider perspective. At least it has the potential to do so.

All of a sudden, several leaders of political parties are trying to jump on the political bandwagon to gather people’s votes.

However we, your potential voters, are demanding that all aspiring leaders submit their proposals showing how they will deal with the following issues most affecting us

I live in this beautiful country, Trinidad and Tobago,

It’s a wonderful place, don’t you think so?

In this country there are many different races,

That came from far and very different places.

I listened with a bit of trepidation to Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert in his review of the economy wherein, with exuberance, he again overstated the performance of the economy as regards its sustainability. In particular he told us about the recovery of our GDP, given, for example, its decline over the past years due to low energy prices in the world and the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic; also as a result of the associated foreign exchange windfall the drop in debt/GDP and the recent move of Government revenue, re its Budget, into surplus as opposed to a deficit predicted in the Budget presentation for 2021-22.