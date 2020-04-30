IN trying to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, countries the world over are trying to find a delicate balance between measures to sustain “life” on one hand and “livelihood” on the other.
For “life”, literally to breathe, because there is so much we do not know about this virus, we must continue to practise what we do know to try and mitigate its effects, like strict hygiene, especially regarding the hands and face, social distancing, using protective gear and the like.
Perhaps with the new drug remdesivir we are making the first step to proactively check this virus, and there is encouraging news about other drugs, but until then we must continue to be vigilant, this vigilance perhaps our new way of life, if we want to live.
This is our individual responsibility and no one should have to tell us that we must do so.
But for our “livelihood”, literally to exist and survive as civilised human beings, we must begin to balance physical safety with being able to engage in interactive behaviours at all levels of the society to ensure that the basic needs for such survival are intact.
Like providing services that others may need, as in the civil and public service, or as with goods and services that businesses big and small provide, or as with care in the health services, and importantly, not only as with the social services which the appropriate institutions provide but also the basics of human interaction which is the cornerstone of the varied human psychologies of everyday living.
But “livelihood” in this sense can only be a distant aspiration under these pandemic circumstances and this ideal can only be approached incrementally, in small doses at first, providing these services in amounts that are allowable considering the necessity for “life”, but slowly expanding so that the existing stringency becomes less and less a necessity.
This is the balance that governments all over the world must strive for, for even as physical life can never be compromised, the fundamental of human interaction which underpins it must also be given its priority of place.
It is not an initiative which is easy to implement for the vagaries of the virus disallow treating it in a straight line and often there is need to fall back on measures which seemed discardable at the time.
In many countries like the US especially in the state of Michigan there is serious conflict over safety measures being put in place and the perception of the citizens that their rights are being infringed upon, and so too in other countries.
But good leaders must try to avoid engaging in a mode of stringency which seemingly ensures “life” but slowly kills the goose that lays the golden egg of sustained “livelihood”. A measure of this leadership is in finding the right balance!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail