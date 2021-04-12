Last Friday, the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, was fined 20,000 Norwegian kroner (about 2,000 euros or $16,100), by the police, for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

For her 60th birthday, in February 2021, she had organised a dinner at a restaurant for 13 members of her family.

This was in contravention of the maximum of ten persons allowed for a private event.

Ironically, she did not attend as she had to go to hospital, to deal with an eye issue. However, the police held her responsible for the breach.

She publicly apologised to the nation and paid the fine.

This contrasts sharply with Trinidad and Tobago, where an Attorney General breached Covid-19 regulations and it was passed off as a big “pappyshow”.

Can it be that one is a so-called developed country and the other is a so-called wannabe...a banana republic?

