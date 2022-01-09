Fireworks a clear danger to health and national peace

There is considerable research in medical analysis that loud noises are inimical to human beings and that they pose serious health threats to people especially the aged and those with medical conditions. In reading some medical sites on the Internet I read “Loud noises often trigger a startle response with heart palpitations, perspiration, an increase in blood pressure and a dry mouth. In addition, increased neck tension can lead to serious headaches and earaches.”
I also read that sudden loud noises can cause anxiety viz photophobia where persons in anticipation of the loud noises, hyperacusis can develop heart palpitations that could result in death and even I myself am not ashamed to admit that I have experienced such symptoms on many an Old Year’s night when in most cases I have to comfort three frightened dogs on my chest for a few hours. This could never be right.
A national poll ought to be conducted to find out how the general public feels about fireworks which are a clear danger to health and national peace. There are other issues which have been mentioned, one noticeably by Stuart Young, the Minister of National Energy that fireworks are also a drain on limited foreign exchange which can be better used in the people’s interests. Minister Young is quite right and is on the right track on behalf of his constituents and many people in protesting fireworks and proposing a ban.
How the Attorney General is proposing a revision of the law which allows fireworks to continue on an Old Year’s night and on Independence and on special occasions befuddles me. The only conclusion which I am not afraid to say is that perhaps he is trying to balance the equation in trying to placate the fireworks businessmen. I would want to hope that this is not the intention.
Unfortunately, this proposed law revision will not work now. The monies spent by people on fireworks is mis-spent instead of helping a cash poor Government with supporting poor people. It would be a shame to see that this draft proposed Act is not immediately aborted and thrown in a dustbin. Mr Faris Al-Rawi must know that his responsibility is to run the country to give us the people what we want. And I have never met one person who disagrees that fireworks should be banned for all eternity except for Government’s sole celebratory use.
Peter S Moralles
Cascade