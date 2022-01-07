Fireworks amendments making situation worse

Why am I not surprised that FireOne gives the amended fireworks legislation the “thumbs up”? (Express, January 7). Why wouldn’t it? The entire law is in its favour.
The new law does absolutely nothing to protect the vulnerable. In fact, it increases their exposure, and makes their situation worse.
First, it seems that it will now be legal to discharge fireworks in residential areas, which was previously illegal, so the AG has now expanded the reach of fireworks.
And second, the AG has endorsed the use of fireworks on all public holidays. So, we will now be forced to put up with this monstrous invasion of our peace on more days than before.
To be very clear, fireworks will now enjoy a greater reach across the country on more days of the year.
As for the permit requirement, it is unenforceable, just as the current law is unenforceable. Who is going to run down all the people who set off fireworks without a permit?
The only people who benefit from this law are the large businesses which sell fireworks. They are completely free of any duty of care or responsibility for the harm they do.
If the AG were serious about regulating fireworks, he would tackle the problem at the source—the sellers whose tents are everywhere and who are burning up foreign exchange to inflict very real pain on people and animals.
Mr AG, this law fools no one.
Kim Morton
Santa Cruz