Fireworks legislation must be put in place

Does a government minister’s house have to burn down for something to be done?
For the first time, we had the unfortunate experience of a person’s home, in Belmont, being totally destroyed by fire, because of an alleged “Chinese lantern”.
Is the Government just going to bury its head and hope that this too will go away, like it is trying to do with the “floating restaurant”?
Are the importers of fireworks and Chinese lanterns so important to the ruling party’s finances, that it is unwilling to pass the relevant legislation, to ban these products?
Maybe, the next step is for someone to be burnt to death before the Government wakes up from its torpor.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope