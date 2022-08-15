Eight months ago there was an avalanche of protests against fireworks.
To date the matter is still under “consultation” and we are on the brink of Independence Day. No doubt the Fire One tent will soon be erected on Saddle Road. The serious effects of fireworks on the elderly and our pets have been well documented.
We should not have to reiterate these facts. It is a matter of getting something finalised NOW.
J Knaggs
St Ann’s
