Firm action needed in Kabul now

The writing is clearly on the wall that the relentless Taliban march towards Kabul is unstoppable by Afghanistan’s security forces alone.
Therefore, the US has to evacuate every American staff member from its Kabul embassy, along with locals who worked there. If this is not done, the Taliban fighting force, who see themselves as liberators, will slaughter every American they can find, along with those who helped them, creating a much-worse-than-Benghazi type of situation, that will destroy Biden’s presidency for sure, and sacrifice many lives that can be saved if firm action to evacuate all personnel is taken now.
Gregory Wight
Maraval