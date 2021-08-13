The writing is clearly on the wall that the relentless Taliban march towards Kabul is unstoppable by Afghanistan’s security forces alone.

Therefore, the US has to evacuate every American staff member from its Kabul embassy, along with locals who worked there. If this is not done, the Taliban fighting force, who see themselves as liberators, will slaughter every American they can find, along with those who helped them, creating a much-worse-than-Benghazi type of situation, that will destroy Biden’s presidency for sure, and sacrifice many lives that can be saved if firm action to evacuate all personnel is taken now.

Gregory Wight

Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

When something is fishy

When something is fishy

The most recent incident of oil spill into the Gulf of Paria raises new issues while it revives old ones.

Under the mask of uncertainty

Under the mask of uncertainty

Through his mask, he was insisting that he was not going to take a Covid-19 vaccine. Surprised at how adamant he was, despite complaints about how badly his income had been affected by the lockdown, I asked him why. 

Too many nurses still unvaccinated

AT the Covid-19 news conference last weekend, I was appalled to hear Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh bemoan the fact that literally half of T&T’s 6,000 trained nursing staff have not been vaccinated.

It makes sense to take the jab

It makes sense to take the jab

Without being overly presumptuous, it may be useful to some to understand my conversion from being anti-vax to becoming pro-vax.

Firm action needed in Kabul now

The writing is clearly on the wall that the relentless Taliban march towards Kabul is unstoppable by Afghanistan’s security forces alone.