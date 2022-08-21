First and the fastest

Hasely Crawford’s blaze to Olympic gold and glory on July 24, 1976 was honoured in what was declared to be Trinidad and Tobago’s first act of independent decision-making that did not require the approval of the British Queen.
The act referred to was the government’s decision to award Crawford T&T’s highest honour, then Trinity Cross as it was then known. No approval was needed from the Queen because just hours before Crawford landed home with his gold medal on August 1, 1976, Trinidad and Tobago had officially transitioned from being a constitutional monarchy to a republic, thus no longer requiring the Queen’s approval for anything.
After almost 46 years celebrating Republic Day on September 24, few are aware that Trinidad and Tobago legally attained republican status on August 1st 1976 but had postponed the declaration of Republic Day because of impending general elections on September 13 that year.
The August 1st transition which had become contentious after the government jettisoned the Hugh Wooding Constitutional report, was therefore a muted affair limited to the quiet swearing-in of Sir Ellis Clarke as President and Head of State by then Chief Justice Sir Isaac Hyatali as the clock struck midnight.
However, as August 1st dawned, any lingering constitutional angst among the public was swept away as the entire country prepared to receive the man who had given them their first ever Olympic gold medal.
At 9.15 that night, Crawford stepped off the BWIA plane at Piarco International Airport to the most rapturous welcome ever given to any citizen by the large crowd that had packed the airport. As the steelband broke into music with a fanfare from the Regiment band Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams and Crawford’s mother, Phyllis Crawford stepped forward to greet him. Mrs Crawford had become internationally known when, immediately after winning the 100 metre race, her son had dedicated his gold medal to her for her life-long support and belief in him.
For Crawford, whose rise to the zenith of athletic prowess had been achieved with little recognition and support it was an emotional homecoming. In a short address, he called for more support for the nation’s athletes, before presenting Dr Williams with the pair of running shoes that had carried him across the finish line in 10.06 seconds and to Olympic gold.
After the airport ceremony, the exhausted gold medallist and other members of T&T’s Olympic team spent the night at the nearby Belair Hotel resting up before the next day’s gruelling public parade into Port of Spain and then south to Crawford’s hometown of San Fernando. All along the parade route were steelbands positioned to honour the Olympian who, as the 20th century ended, would be declared T&T’s Athlete of the Millennium.
Caught in the grip of Crawford-mania, the jubilant population rained down love and adulation upon their new found hero.
The year 1976 had not been the easiest of years. The political and industrial relations environment had been turbulent; opposition politicians and union leaders had been arrested and convicted for illegal marching but, in some cases, had chosen the alternative of jail instead of paying the fine. The ruling party itself had been convulsed by the prime minister’s demand that cabinet members sign undated letters of resignation.
In the midst of such disaffection and division, Hasely Crawford’s run of gold in Montreal was a balm to the nation’s soul. It filled hearts with pride, strengthened the nation’s battered confidence and re-introduced the country to its almost forgotten heroes such as Rodney Wilkes who had brought T&T glory as the first national to win an Olympic medal in 1948 with the silver for weightlifting in the featherweight division.
Most importantly of all, Hasely Crawford would inspire future generation who are today burning up tracks and blazing trails around the world.