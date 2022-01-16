First Citizens a shining light for other State enterprises

In the midst of all the questionable activities, the day-to-day challenges encountered by law-abiding citizens, who are the victims of almost every negative, every lawless activity, every injudicious decision by both the Government and the Opposition, and all those responsible for providing us with the services we pay for; we seldom pay attention to the few positives, the successful achievements of State enterprises, State Institutions and State partnerships.
We have become so pessimistic, so negative, so critical of everything of every Government institution that any success in the Government sector continues to be ignored or conveniently forgotten.
Both as a critic and a victim myself of many of these heavily subsidised mismanaged institutions, today I want to congratulate the chairman, the board, the CEO, and the management of First Citizens Bank on their continued successful management of the State bank without any report of scandal and corruption that was characterised by the bank’s operations prior to the current board and management of the institution.
In spite of attempts by unpatriotic elements to bring one of the few successful State institutions into disrepute, the successful operations of the bank clearly demonstrate my own personal view, that most of our State enterprises, inclusive of our public utilities, can be successful and profitable under the following conditions:
1. The appointment of qualified, experienced, patriotic personnel to the boards.
2. Compliance with the State Enterprise Performance Manual.
3. The disastrous consequences of changing experienced, qualified, competent board members after every change of government continue to be the perfect recipe for the mismanagement and wastage. That is today’s hallmark for the likes of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), and many other disastrous enterprises, inclusive of some of the profitable ones.
4. Less and less political interference. Board members must not only be responsible, but accountable, and be subjected to some form of punishment for their sometimes irresponsible, reckless and questionable actions.
The FCB, the Unit Trust, the National Gas Companies in the energy sector and the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (Plipdeco) are doing pretty well so far. Let these lights so shine, that the Government and the rest of the State enterprises will have no choice but to follow them.
Congrats to the chairman and management of the First Citizens Bank and all the rest of successful, non-dependent State enterprises. After all, $0.75 billion profit is a lot of profit, pandemic or no pandemic.
Ferdie Ferreira
Diego Martin