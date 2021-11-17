I chose to elaborate on this independently as it needs special attention.
The intersection in Woodbrook at the corners of Rosalino, Warren and Roberts streets, in spite of having the necessary white lines painted on the ground, is evidently causing confusion among motorists.
It is in effect a five-way intersection, and I’m willing to bet unlike any other in the city.
Motorists coming up Rosalino Street towards Tragarete Road must stop at Warren Street and those travelling east on Warren Street coming to Rosalino Street must also stop yet most motorists do not. A recipe for an accident in the making.
Further to this, any motorist travelling east on Roberts Street, on reaching Rosalino Street, must not only stop but must turn left towards Tragarete and should not proceed straight, which some motorists do.
Sounds complicated? Well it should because it is. Some proper signage or a review of the whole confusing triple intersection is suggested. Don’t believe me? Then check it out.