Five wishes for T&T

Christmas is a time to believe in change, if there is a need to do so. And with this in mind, permit me to share with you a few Christmas wishes.

To begin, unity and togetherness are desperately needed in Trinidad and Tobago. Try hard as we may with cries for unity amongst us as a people, there are those who do all in their power to keep the country divided—all towards our destruction and failure to progress.

My second wish is that the safety and security of all citizens be of paramount importance. Our crime situation must improve; it is out of control, and we must work together to restore some measure of peace to our twin islands. There are too many illegal firearms on our streets, destroying lives. This must come to an end.

My third Christmas wish is that those who have the power and the authority will pay more attention to ensuring that the basic, fundamental needs of all citizens are met—for example, proper roads, consistent running water from taps, and that those who are suffering in this area without water would be helped. Greatly needed is dealing with flooding in the country, which costs many citizens thousands of dollars each year.

Our economy needs a boost, which leads to my fourth wish: that those who are unemployed will get jobs and be able to manage their expenses. The cost of living continues to rise, and employment is necessary and vital if the citizenry is going to have a comfortable standard of living.

My final wish is that the poverty level that is growing in T&T not be ignored. I do hope change will take place in this area and that serious dialogue concerning this will come about. The handout is not reaching all and is not truly helping anyone out of poverty. A proper plan must be put in place, with a view to implementing it as soon as possible.

I continue to pray for the fulfilment of my wishes.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

LET THERE BE PEACE

In the spirit of the season, we wish you, our dear readers, joy and happiness. Above all, we wish you the peace of knowing that you and your loved ones are safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence.

A healthy, happy Christmas

Ever since I became an adult, while I marked Christmas with maybe a special meal, a generous helping of Rosina’s delicious fruit cake (slices did not apply there) and some quality confectionery, I have held that Christmas is for children to enjoy.

The story of the Christ-child, the nativity, the seasonal songs and all the mystery, the excitement that are standard for the festival (if it can be so classified) stir strong “I must have that!” desires among consumers, and in turn target the pockets, wallets and debit-and-credit cards of adults, encouraging them to spend on their loved ones, especially children, what they could ill-afford.

The birth we need

This Christmas day finds us in the darkest time ever in Trinidad and Tobago with the worst leadership we could have had at a time when we needed the best. They are certainly not the saviours they pretended to be.

They have done nothing to arrest the social decay producing unprecedented levels of murder and crime, domestic violence, child abuse and student hooliganism, among other ills.

Landscape, family and memory

Today is Christmas Day. Let us give thanks and praise to the birth of a wonderfully well-researched book, Via the Round About, written by Beverly Scobie. It traces one part of Scobie’s family, beginning with Joseph Arthur, the patriarch, who was “enslaved for all of his formative years”.

Mary’s Boy Child, the troublemaker

As Christmas is upon us again, the lyrics of “Away in a Manger” appear relevant today. Away in a manger/ no crib for his bed/ The little Lord Jesus laid down his sweet head;/The stars in the heavens looked down where he lay/ The little Lord Jesus, asleep on the hay.