Five wishes for T&T

Christmas is a time to believe in change, if there is a need to do so. And with this in mind, permit me to share with you a few Christmas wishes.
To begin, unity and togetherness are desperately needed in Trinidad and Tobago. Try hard as we may with cries for unity amongst us as a people, there are those who do all in their power to keep the country divided—all towards our destruction and failure to progress.
My second wish is that the safety and security of all citizens be of paramount importance. Our crime situation must improve; it is out of control, and we must work together to restore some measure of peace to our twin islands. There are too many illegal firearms on our streets, destroying lives. This must come to an end.
My third Christmas wish is that those who have the power and the authority will pay more attention to ensuring that the basic, fundamental needs of all citizens are met—for example, proper roads, consistent running water from taps, and that those who are suffering in this area without water would be helped. Greatly needed is dealing with flooding in the country, which costs many citizens thousands of dollars each year.
Our economy needs a boost, which leads to my fourth wish: that those who are unemployed will get jobs and be able to manage their expenses. The cost of living continues to rise, and employment is necessary and vital if the citizenry is going to have a comfortable standard of living.
My final wish is that the poverty level that is growing in T&T not be ignored. I do hope change will take place in this area and that serious dialogue concerning this will come about. The handout is not reaching all and is not truly helping anyone out of poverty. A proper plan must be put in place, with a view to implementing it as soon as possible.
I continue to pray for the fulfilment of my wishes.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan