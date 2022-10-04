I have taken (with great disgust) note of a recent article published in this esteemed newspaper on October 1.
This article sought to give an update on the court appearances of the two suspects arrested in connection with the very brazen Pennywise heist, an incident which still has me shaken up because it is proof that this country’s out-of-control crime situation has arrived at the level where real-life, daylight criminal acivities now resemble scenes from top mafia TV shows (Queen of the South, El Chapo, Ozark, to name a few).
I speak of this article because it informs us that twice in one week, bail was refused and both suspects remain in custody pending a fingerprint trace of their criminal records.
What is not being said in these articles is that the criminal records of these suspects cannot be traced because for quite some time, the TTPS’ (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s) system for tracing fingerprints has not been functioning. Whilst I am no security expert, this is one of the most basic, elementary methods that can be used to identify criminal persons. It is one of Trinidad and Tobago’s main tools for crime fighting, and worse yet, it has not been working for months!
What does this mean for the average citizen? It means that if someone with a criminal record breaks into your house, the police right now cannot process the fingerprints to identify the perpetrators and make a swift move to arrest them. This, to me, is the simplest form of policing—and in a crime-ridden country where innocent citizens are under attack, right now it cannot be done.
That is not all; this system is also required to process certificates of character (CoC) for honest and upright citizens. Some of these citizens have since become fed-up of successive governments failing the nation, and desire to leave. However, since August, the issuance of CoCs has been suspended because the same TTPS fingerprint system has not been functioning.
I currently know of someone who is at risk of losing out on a foreign job opportunity because they are unable to produce their criminal record, which is necessary for their immigration clearance in the foreign country. He has made several calls to TTPS and no one knows when CoC services would resume.
Therefore, we are also at the point where law-abiding citizens are missing opportunities because the nation lacks the simplest crime-fighting paraphernalia. What is even scarier is that there is no alternative to this system—meaning, the TTPS has no business continuity plans or strategies to deal with disruptions in this crime-fighting tool.
No one is speaking about this. I hear boasts of digital transformation; why not fix the simple, basic things first?
In closing, I have one question for the acting Commissioner of Police, Minister of National Security and the Prime Minister, “Are you all serious about the fight against crime?”
Patrice Joseph
D’Abadie
