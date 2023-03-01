I am writing this letter in the hope that an ongoing, extremely frustrating situation with respect to Internet service from Flow will be properly and positively addressed once and for all.
I work as an ICT technical officer with the Ministry of Education, and I am responsible for one secondary school and three primary schools in the Diego Martin area.
For a very long time the Internet service, a service which is paid for by the schools, has been extremely unreliable. Within recent weeks, it has gotten worse, and at present is seriously affecting the efficient functioning of the schools.
I have e-mailed the person in charge of this school service at Flow on several occasions, reporting the numerous and constant complaints coming from the staff and administration of the schools. They visited and accomplished nothing.
Unfortunately, after the last visit a couple months ago, my e-mails have not had any response, nor has the situation been corrected.
I am hoping this letter to your editor would reach someone at Flow who is in a position to address the situation with some urgency so that the schools can function without any hindrance.