The burning issue facing our country at this moment is the Judith Jones Committee Report on abuse at childcare facilities.
One of the many recommendations was the closure of specified facilities deemed non-compliant with terms and conditions that aren’t child-friendly.
One such home identified was the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home.
Many of the findings at the home for the period 2017-2021 upon review are fixable.
These children have already lost their families, as it is. My question is instead of shutting down its operations why can’t the ministry responsible through a memorandum of understanding take over the management of these facilities and hire contract staff to run these facilities appropriately?
As the old adage goes, why throw the baby out with the bath water?
In shutting the facility down the ministry will be putting additional strain on the other homes who themselves are already over-subscribed and under-staffed.
This knee jerk reaction to issues such as cleaning, bed arrangement etc and overall management issues can be rectified with a better team of personnel who actually care about these children and know what to do, love what they do and aspire to make a difference. I implore you to:
1. Review the various recommendations ascribed to each individual facility.
2. Draft a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and the current owners where this is possible.
3. Overhaul the management structure, policies and procedures governing these homes by hiring contract staff and utilise the existing facilities making changes where necessary.
We are in an economic downturn globally and as such the Government is in no hutty to put up any new facilities to care for these children.
It would be wise to use what we have and make it better. This is basic alchemy of turning lead into gold.