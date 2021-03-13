Clearly impotent in the fight against crime, and saving our women and children from escalating violence, the Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday issued a statement calling on citizens to change their behaviour.

The irony of such a statement coming out of the Office of Prime Minister was so intense, it felt like it could physically bite us.

The minister implored that the “Gender Affairs Division will continue its work at changing the mindsets, norms and stereotypes, in an effort to change behaviours surrounding violence in this society.”

Well, Mrs Ayanna Webster-­Roy, we implore you to start with your boss. Fix Keith first.

Imagine such a statement coming from the Office of the very same Prime Minister who:

• angrily told the House Speaker that if Dr Roodal Moonilal wants to challenge his statements, “I’ll meet him outside on the pavement.”

• in a parliamentary ­debate, compared a woman to a golf course, which needs to be groomed every day.

• insulted the Leader of Opposition when challenged with accusations of “jammetry”.

• childishly mocks and taunts people who have serious concerns about diversification or the inter-island ferry, to the delight of his party members.

• compared the Leader of Opposition to a fowl that has “pip”.

• castigates people for merely “calling his name”... and on and on.

Keith Rowley was compared to a “raging bull” and a “wajang” by former prime minister Patrick Manning.

Perhaps, instead of enabling him, Mrs Webster-Roy should ­follow her own advice: “Take ­action, even if taking action involves calling the police or making a suitable intervention. Take action, even if taking action simply means referring your friend for help or talking to your brothers and your partners. You can help!”

Clearly, the People’s National Movement has nowhere else to go and nothing more they can do. They have completely failed this country.

The Government has the power to act, but it is not doing so. We must stop enabling Keith Rowley and the culture of aggression he promotes daily.

Our women and children are depending on it.

Kenya Charles

chairwoman,

Women’s Arm, United National Congress

