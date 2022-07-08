Please allow me to highlight a dangerous situation along the nation’s roadways.
Recently, I have observed a vast number of non-functional street lights, particularly along the highways. I cannot stress what a major role these lights play in aiding with the proper visibility of drivers.
Driving from Grand Bazaar to the Barataria roundabout at night is extremely dismal and quite a scary feeling.
I hope we do not wait until someone becomes a statistic to address this situation.
I am, therefore, asking T&TEC and all the relevant stakeholders to assist the citizens of this country in rectifying this matter urgently.
Sumintra Samaroo