Please allow me to highlight a dangerous situation along the nation’s roadways.

Recently, I have observed a vast number of non-functional street lights, particularly along the highways. I cannot stress what a major role these lights play in aiding with the proper visibility of drivers.

Driving from Grand Bazaar to the Barataria roundabout at night is extremely dismal and quite a scary feeling.

I hope we do not wait until someone becomes a statistic to address this situation.

I am, therefore, asking T&TEC and all the relevant stakeholders to assist the citizens of this country in rectifying this matter urgently.

Sumintra Samaroo

Silence on T&T’s 60th independence

With less than two months to go, there is not even a peep from anywhere in officialdom regarding plans to commemo­rate the milestone event of the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Contrast this with the year-long observations in Jamaica leading up to a grand celebration of this same anniversary. Theirs is on August 6, just three weeks before ours.

Restoring PetroCaribe

Venezuela is hoping to resuscitate its PetroCaribe programme.

Against a background of surging global oil prices, the country’s gradual economic recovery, political change in Latin America, and a carefully crafted dialogue with the US, Russia, China and Iran, Caracas is seeking to reposition itself as a swing energy state.

Acid, heat, and burning desires

Bird peppers turned up everywhere. You didn’t have to plant them; they took root wherever they were dropped off by their bird friends. Small and innocuous looking, they were hot, none of the warning signs like scotch bonnets, whose succulent exteriors were a fire alarm.

Opposition rhetoric baffling

The UNC Youth Arm’s press release, which states, “UNC Youth Arm is fed up with this PNM Rowley-led government...”, vehemently casts aspersions on our young people and this Government by way of pillorying and hectoring.

They launched into a tirade of sordid details and countless untruths deemed impertinent and inscrutable.

Education failure: good going, PNM

I am not surprised the prime minister was not surprised by the low scores of the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam. It seems that the pass rate was well below a decent 50 per cent in every subject, and so it may be advanced that one can expect failure as the new normal.

Caricom single visa makes sense

The logic of Ed Bartlett’s proposal for a single visa for tourists entering Caribbean Community (Caricom) states is unimpeachable. In fact, it would require only the reverse engineering of an arrangement that has already worked, but which, as tends to be our way in the Caribbean, was allowed to lapse.