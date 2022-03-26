Fix Maracas road

I am immediately writing to reiterate the observations mentioned in Mr Gerard Duval’s letter in the Express on Friday (Page 14) concerning the state of the road to Maracas beach. I visited it on Friday and while it is still “driveable” in most areas, there are many potholes and some evidently developing fast.

It’s amazing that during the lockdown when beaches were closed that the opportunity was not seized to do repairs, but then again neither were pot holes in the city fixed. Maracas beach is probably the first place that visitors go to when they arrive and locals like myself look forward to going, now that we can.

W Dopson

Woodbrook

