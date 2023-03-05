Fix potholes on Crystal Stream (East)

If I didn’t think it to be urgently important I wouldn’t write this.

On Crystal Stream (East)between the highway and Morne Coco Road, there are two deep and dangerous potholes that many motorists, including myself, have driven into.

Thank God I saw it in time to apply brakes to avoid going into it fully.

I won’t be surprised if something is damaged under my car.

Mr Rohan Sinanan, could you please look into this before somebody’s car gets damaged or, worse, causes an accident?

Why must we live like this?

W Dopson

Woodbrook

