Fix real issues in criminal justice system

The Government recently brought the Administration of Justice (Indictable 2023.06.28 Proceedings) (Amdt)Bill, 2023, to be debated in Parliament.
The learned Attorney General indicated this bill’s intention is to abolish preliminary enquiries finally. However, I should remind this Government that this is not the first time they have brought this amendment to the Parliament. The former attorney general went all over this country trumpeting that the Government is removing preliminary enquiries, and yet the Government comes back to abolish the same thing.
I refer to a Newsday headline dated Tuesday, December 17, 2019, where it states, “AG: Preliminary enquiries could be abolished in January”. Now this was in 2019, so four years ago the Government came with a former AG, and now they have come with this current AG to do the same thing again.
What this bill does is that it just moves the bottleneck from the Magistrates’ Court to the masters in the High Court. So we would have the 37,000 indictable matters before the masters in the High Court, and then waiting to go before the judge. So, what happens now is moving the bottleneck that is currently in the Magistrates’ Court and placing it before it in the High Court. The question to ask is: why are we reinventing the wheel in hopes that it fixes the criminal justice system, rather than just addressing and fixing the real issues?
Other measures need to be implemented in our criminal justice system—measures like having more masters, more judges, more prosecutors, more courts. The required personnel must also be properly trained. We must have the proper infrastructure to support all of this.
When are we going to address the lack of prosecutors in the courts? It is the same prosecutors that are before the masters and the judges. As a defence attorney, I have appeared before masters on many occasions and there are no prosecutors in the court. Why? Because the same prosecutors are engaged in trials before the judges, so no prosecutors are available to appear before the masters to progress matters. It is time the Government looks at fixing this problem.
However, having looked at the bill, I have some concerns, as the proposed amendments are leading to uncertainty and confusion. I make mention of Clause 4 of the bill. This clause will also insert after section 3(1), subsections (1A) and (1B), the former to allow for electronic filing to be done for the purpose of the act, and the latter to state that the Criminal Procedure Act would apply to the act in terms of the form and content of an indictment. I have to ask the Government why they are now coming to legislate electronic filing when this has been going on since 2020. Due to Covid practice directions after practice directions that were brought by the Judiciary, the one thing that remained constant was the use of electronic filing.
So I want to know if the Attorney General is aware of this? Even for criminal matters, lawyers have to electronically file defences, statements and any other documents that have to be filed. So it seems that the Government has forgotten this, so I ask again: did the AG forget this?
Also I saw from the bill whereby an unknown witness is allowed to be tendered, and this I have serious concerns with. What is exactly is an unknown witness? How can the Government, through a learned Attorney General of senior counsel status, allow such a person to be tendered as witness? These are serious questions that must be asked. If this “unknown” witness is allowed to tender statements, under what name is this statement tendered ? This has me very confused, and this is also very dangerous to have a witness that no one knows about to be part of any court matter. This, to me, eliminates the right to a fair trial as any person is entitled to a fair trial. This erodes the constitutional rights of any individual brought before the court.
With these issues and concerns the criminal justice system will continue to move at a very slow pace. Also, the administration of justice will continue to lag along. Attorney General, please bring some clarity to this matter. If you cannot do it, then I say—sir, step aside and let someone else do it.
Brian Baig
attorney-at-law