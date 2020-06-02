Firstly, let me compliment the Minister of Works for the introduction of the “Uturn System” (1) The new traffic ticketing system and (2) the demerit points system.
Both these systems, the penalties for which are indeed heavy, and others to come on stream later, will hopefully change driving practices.
It is also hoped the Ministry of Works will do its part in improving road conditions.
Let’s see potholes and sidewalks fixed and white lines repainted and highway barriers repaired and functioning traffic lights and proper road signage, not only on newly constructed highways, and repaving of poorly maintained roads.
An effective road maintenance programme will also help.
Like the old people used to say: “It takes two hands to clap.”
C Peters
via e-mail