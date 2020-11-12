Fix that persistent leak

I wish to report for the hundredth time (and that is no exaggeration) a leak in front of Toby Trace on Lopinot Road in Arouca.
Lopinot Road is a boundary line between two councillors’ territories. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it, but this ruptured pipeline is a continuous problem that no one seems to have the engineering skills to resolve.
Works fixes the road, WASA digs it up and then it takes months before the pothole WASA leaves behind is attended to by Works. The pothole collects stagnant water and breeds mosquitoes, unlike the running version that existed before WASA’s intervention.
Whether it is running or stagnant, my fence wall suffers. I just had the fence repaired after the damage inflicted by the intense flooding Arouca experienced over the past couple of months. To my dismay, when I looked at the wall that received the final coat of paint this week, I discovered that the wheels of innumerable passing cars have splashed mud created by the ruptured pipeline all over the fence.
Now I have read in the newspapers and seen on TV many people receiving aid after floods. I am unfortunately not one of them, and not for lack of trying.
I visited the office of my MP; I called the ODPM and the councillor. Not one had anything to offer, not even a kind word. The MP did assure me a Works crew would be here very soon, but offered no material or other comfort. His promise, to the best of my knowledge, has not materialised.
After we have spent our own money to do our own flood damage repair and control, WASA has created a new one with which I do not know how to cope.
I hope this letter will energise some engineer out there who might be able to come up with a permanent fix for the recurring WASA problem in front of Toby Trace.
In the meantime, I have no choice except to hope that the minister will have enough time outside of quarrying activities to attend to the drainage issues in the neighbourhood. Looking forward to some helpful response, with great hope.
Vijay Maharaj
via e-mail