Fix the diplomacy, bring in the vaccine

Someone once said it is wise to abstain from political jokes, as they tend to get elected.
Truth is, politics and humour are sometimes regarded as synonymous. That is not to say our elected politicians are comedians, and surely, I don’t wish to castigate our revered comedians as being political.
So, I take a chance in reminiscing on an “oldie” involving our country’s first prime minister. It is alleged, in political witticism, that it was once suggested to him that Trinidad and Tobago should seek to go to war with “America”, as they had a tendency to rebuild the nations which had chosen to battle with them to a much-improved economic position, although they had lost in combat. The punch-line of that amusing piece was in the PM’s reply to the one proposing war, which was, “And what if T&T wins?”
I considered this political humour as I pondered upon the apparent impasse between the T&T Government and the Indian High Commissioner, as it related to a request for a Covid-19 vaccine donation. And I wondered why our minuscule developing republic would seek to engage in a “war of words” with a nation whose anti-Covid response had been applauded internationally.
Back in January, Bill Gates, US business magnate, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, commended the Indian government for the proactive measures it had taken to flatten the curve of its Covid-19 infection rate. Gates cited India’s “expanding focused testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response”. We also applauded India’s “leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capabilities”.
And in February, the WHO is reported to have said India managed to inoculate nearly six million in 22 days, which reflected on “the government’s diligence, discipline and vigour into their response to the campaign”.
Today, instead of embracing and engaging some of India’s tried, tested and proven efforts against this global pandemic, our nation chooses diplomatic squabbles and irrelevant cross-talk. But this is not the first time our “diplomatic decency” has been brought into question.
In 2018, our then foreign affairs minister faced national and regional criticism and a call for his resignation relative to what was deemed then an “embarrassing vote” against Dominica’s request for a waiver of its fees to the OAS as a result of the devastation faced in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Following this diplomatic fumble, there was the “Christopher Thomas Report” which raised several germane and relevant issues on the conduct of our approach to foreign policy. That report seemingly lies somewhere gathering proverbial dust.
And back in May 2020, our foreign affairs posture was again highlighted when it was reported that US Ambassador Joseph Mondello had “expressed concern about the consistency of Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez’s visit to Port of Spain with T&T’s obligations as a party to the Rio Treaty”. I would like to think India is not the enemy here, nor is the Indian High Commissioner. The only foe is Covid-19 and its consequent revolting death, decay and destruction.
We should not be fighting international battles, as in the eyes of the world Trinidad seems incapable of even fixing relations with our own “sister”, Tobago. That makes us all look like comedians. And that, of course, in no laughing matter.
Ashvani Mahabir
Cunupia