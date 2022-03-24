Fix the road to Maracas

The road to Maracas Beach is in very bad condition, with endless potholes.
I am sure anyone living in Trinidad would realise that all our roads throughout the island are in terrible condition.
Taking into consideration that Maracas Beach is very popular with locals and foreign visitors, and the drive being such a scenic one, something should be done about this road.
I wrote a letter a few months ago, pleading with the people who are responsible for this road to have the potholes fixed, but obviously, they don’t think it is important enough—or so it seems.
Gerard Duval
Petit Valley