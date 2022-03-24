Fix the road to Maracas

The road to Maracas Beach is in very bad condition, with endless potholes.

I am sure anyone living in Trinidad would realise that all our roads throughout the island are in terrible condition.

Taking into consideration that Maracas Beach is very popular with locals and foreign visitors, and the drive being such a scenic one, something should be done about this road.

I wrote a letter a few months ago, pleading with the people who are responsible for this road to have the potholes fixed, but obviously, they don’t think it is important enough—or so it seems.

Gerard Duval

Petit Valley

Leadership, not old talk

Political picong is a perennial crowd favourite, but it has its time, place and target.

On Tuesday night most viewers may have been too convulsed with laughter by the Prime Minister’s mocking of Senator Wade Mark’s voice at the People’s National Movement’s public meeting to remind themselves about the insensitivity of laughing at a person’s voice and manner of speech.

The Selwyn Ryan I knew

The learned professor Selwyn Ryan was buried last week Friday. His peers in and out of the academic and intellectual world have already expressed their condolences and opinions of this outstanding scholar and patriot.

Do we really need 30 ministers?

The dance of the Cabinet reshuffle recently choreographed by our Government has been properly described as of little significance by Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah.

A task for the new AG

This is an open letter to the new Attorney General, Mr Reginald Armour.

Sir, I am hereby appealing to you to address this noise pollution scourge that is plaguing this country. It constitutes an erosion of the constitutional rights of all law-abiding citizens.