Fix the roads first, minister

Reluctantly, I checked my Nissan B15 at a tint business in Chaguanas, and I cut the anti-glare band overlay on the front windscreen from 12 to six inches thick, and ensured 70 per cent visible light transmittance.
As per regulations, I also replaced the driver’s and passenger’s windows with a tint of 35 per cent visible light transmittance, and each rear window and rear windscreen with a tint of 20 per cent visible light transmittance.
On my way to the grocery, it’s clear we are approaching the dry season, as in T&T we are blessed with omnipresent sunshine.
Likewise, we are blessed with omnipresent potholes.
Minister Rohan Sinanan, in case you haven’t noticed the elephant in the room, for heaven’s sake, fix the nation’s roads!
How many more deadline extensions and moratoriums do you need to get the job done? In effect, my inspection sticker is also up-to-date, but how can citizens drive road-worthy vehicles on roads that are not worthy? Make it make sense!
Trinbagonians will comply with the law, citing ticket expenses, hence, Honourable minister, get on with your New Year’s resolution.
Godspeed T&T.
Kendell Karan