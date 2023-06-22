Fixing roads is not rocket science

To answer the poll posed by the Express, “Does T&T have the expertise to fix the nation’s roads?” The answer is yes, but that expertise isn’t being hired to do such.
I listened to the JSC on Land and Physical Infrastructure recently, and chairman Deoroop Teemal, a civil engineer by profession, asked questions on whether fixing roads in T&T requires advanced rocket science and a touch of divine intervention. Well, it is not so. In fact, we are wasting valuable parliamentary time to even have an enquiry into the efficiency of road repairs and landslides.
A good place to start is collaboration between Ministers Rohan Sinanan and Marvin Gonzales to fix water lines first and then pave the roads, in that order. It is stupid to pave a road and then dig up a section to replace water lines and then throw dirt and sand in to cover it up, creating an artificial pothole. Another thing is to build roads strong enough to handle lots of big trucks. Over time, the vibrations and excessive weight of the trucks will be detrimental to the integrity of the pipes below.
A simple way to solve this is to have a thick granular sub-base and a compacted base course so that the foundation can dampen all vibrations, and the forces can be evenly distributed across the road. The laying of asphalt is the easy part, it is useless if it is not bounded by anything, hence box drains, or else the vehicles will spread the asphalt like splitting a tamarind ball.
Then we have water—when roads are being built, we must build box drains for water to run off. The roads must be smooth to avoid pitting, infiltration and the accumulation of water, and have a crowned surface for water to reach those box drains and not seep and erode the earth below.
Obviously, such quality work, materials and equipment will require time, money and energy, and therein lies the problem.
When contracts are given out for road repairs by authorities, what exactly goes on at the tendering stage for these road repairs to be signed off on, if there is due process at all? This is why we need stronger procurement legislation to have vigorous tendering so that contractors are held accountable, all scope of work is completed and we receive value for money. This administration is concerned with authorising and rushing down halfway and substandard work two weeks before an election to project the image that they are doing the work for less money, and otherwise is corrupt and theft of public funds, a jab to their political rivals. A case in point: the Manzanilla/Mayaro mud track that is absent of the aforementioned.
Rather than build a Herculean road that will last a lifetime with little maintenance, the PNM (People’s National Movement) prefers to pinch our wallets and keep us in a “pending state” while we, citizens, buy new tyres and shocks for our vehicles.
Want to win an election? How about introducing recycled plastics to supplement the integrity of bitumen and asphalt in roads, never mind asphalt is 100 per cent recyclable. Saving the environment and fixing roads in the process. Yes, we have the expertise, but they are not in charge.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas